Lyft customer’s terrifying ride goes viral as driver ignores her destination entirely

A woman from Miami shared her horrifying Lyft experience where her driver dropped her off at the completely wrong destination. Fearing for her life, she made a run for safety.

A 24-year-old woman from Miami reported to TikTok to urge Lyft and Uber customers to “stay safe” after she felt her life was threatened during her most recent Lyft ride.

The woman, who goes by ‘karinaalegre_’ on TikTok, said she paid for a Lyft ride after a night of drinking with friends. Though she put her home address as her destination, the woman was driven to the Miami International Airport.

While she assumed the Lyft driver was taking backstreets, the woman recalls being taken on a “super weird route.” Afraid, she called a friend and told them she felt she was in an “unsafe situation.”

The woman also recalled asking the Lyft driver in Spanish what was wrong with her GPS. When the driver stayed silent, that’s when the woman jumped out of the car and ran for her life.

The Lyft driver then allegedly started to “chase” the woman in her car and told her that she was “safe” with her because she had “four kids.” The woman then threatened to call the police and rushed over to an airport security guard, where she explained what just happened.

Fortunately, the woman made it home safely despite ‘believing’ that she was “in a situation where I was about to get human trafficked.” The security guard even told her how human trafficking occurs often in the area where she was dropped off.

After posting her story to TikTok, the woman has received 5.7M views and counting. Lyft even responded to her allegations. “We’re so sorry this happened and glad to hear you are safe. We were able to locate your ride and report. We’ll continue to be in touch to learn more,” they told her.

Though she did fear for her life and was placed in a horrifying situation that she described as being straight out of a “movie,” the woman was just grateful she was safe and able to “raise awareness” for “future riders” of Lyft and Uber.

This isn’t the first time a Lyft customer has felt distressed by their driver, though. In December 2022, a man claimed that his Lyft driver canceled his ride and told him to “get the f*ck away” from his vehicle before speeding off.

And in February 2023, an Uber driver “wiped” their hands after they helped put her wheelchair in the car, making the customer feel very uncomfortable.

Though rideshares like Lyft and Uber have proven to be helpful, it is also evident that it’s not uncommon for customers to get into unsafe or uncomfortable situations.