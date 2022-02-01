Addison Rae launches Screen Break skin mist with “blue light” protection

TikTok star Addison Rae has launched a new skincare product called ‘Screen Break’ aimed to protect users from blue light emission from screens.

TikToker Addison Rae has amassed millions of followers over the years, starring in a Netflix film, creating her own makeup line, and collaborating with other creators.

Now, she has revealed her new skincare line aligned her makeup brand, Item Beauty,’ which includes a product named. ‘Screen Break.’ The product claims it’s a blue light and anti-pollution protection mist aimed to protect users’ skin from harmful blue light released from phones, laptops, and tv screens.

It’s available at Sephora, for $20 a bottle right now.

