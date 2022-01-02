MrBeast smashes Team Seas goal as donation drive breaks $30 million

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has announced Team Seas has smashed its goal of removing 30 million pounds of trash from the ocean by raising $30 million thanks to donations from fans, content creators, and even billionaires.

In October 2021, MrBeast launched Team Seas in an effort to clean up 30 million pounds of trash from the ocean. He also planned to topple Team Trees, a previous endeavor that helped plant 20 million trees.

Less than a week after Team Seas kicked off, he revealed that they’d already removed six million pounds of trash from the ocean. Three months on, MrBeast achieved the ultimate goal of removing 30 million pounds.

MrBeast was thrilled with the enormous effort. “We did it!” he said. “Austin Russell noticed we came up a few million pounds short, so he got us over 30 million.”

Austin Russell is the world’s youngest self-made billionaire at 26-years-old. He founded Luminar Technologies, a company that develops vision-based lidar and machine perception technologies for self-driving cars.

It wasn’t all about his massive donation, though. MrBeast also thanked the 600,000-plus other people who donated to TeamSeas, including content creators.

“We literally raised enough money to remove 30,000,000 pounds of trash from the ocean. That’s freakin’ insane,” he added in a subsequent tweet. “It just hit me how crazy that number is.”

We did it! Austin Russell noticed we came up a few million pounds short so he got us over 30 million 😂 Shout out to the over 600,000 different people that donated to TeamSeas and the creator community for being so awesome in supporting this 🥺❤️❤️❤️ #teamseas pic.twitter.com/DBUNQoYAit — MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 2, 2022

Although they hit the target goal, it’s only the beginning for Team Seas. They promised there’s “more to come” in 2022 as they roll out more ocean cleanups around the world.

In the meantime, if you feel like removing some trash, you can still donate a dollar to remove one pound anytime you’d like.