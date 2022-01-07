Richest TikTokers: Highest-earning TikTok stars in 2021

The latest TikTok rich list of 2021 has been released and, while there are some very familiar names on there, you’ll be gobsmacked by just how much the likes of Charli D’Amelio, Bella Poarch, Addison Rae and more are reportedly earning.

TikTok has become one of the biggest video platforms on the internet, and a number of top creators have forged careers and made millions off the back of their success on the app.

With millions of followers (and dollars) between them, the latest figures, courtesy of Forbes, are truly eye-watering.

With the D’Amelios, Bella Poarch, and more topping the list, here are the seven highest-earning TikTokers in 2021.

Advertisement

Highest earning TikTok stars in 2021

Here’s the full list, with a range of different creators and types of content included — and their insane earnings for the year:

Charli D’Amelio — $17.5m Dixie D’Amelio — $10m Addison Rae — $8.5m Bella Poarch — $5m Josh Richards — $5m Kris Collins — $4.75m Avani Gregg — $4.75m

To come up with the above list, Forbes looked at the top-earning stars whose fame originated first on TikTok. This left out other celebrities active on the app, like Will Smith and Jason Derulo.

From there, their numbers estimated what the TikTokers earned from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021. The minimum cut-off they set to complete their list was $4.75m.

As always, these figures likely won’t be exact, especially with how monetization in content works with TikTok Live, sponsorships, and more. That said, this can definitely help to provide a good insight into who the top earners are and get a rough idea of what they’ve actually earned.