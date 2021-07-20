Who is Addison Rae? 9 facts about the TikTok star

Addison Rae is one of TikTok’s biggest stars, ranking at number three in followers and number two in likes. She became famous for showcasing her life in California as well as glamourous dances to trending songs on TikTok.

On average, she gains over 25,000 followers a day on TikTok. Over on YouTube, Rae has 4.75 million subscribers with over 135 million views. Her total following tops more than 128 million.

What is Addison Rae’s age and when is her birthday?

Rae is currently 20 years old and was born on October 6th, 2000. She first joined TikTok in July 2019 when she was just 18.

How tall is Addison Rae?

Rae stands at 5 foot 6 inches or 167 cm. She’s slightly shorter than Charli D’Amelio, the highest followed person on TikTok who stands at 5 foot 7 inches.

Where does Addison Rae live?

Rae currently lives in Los Angeles with her family, who also have a presence on TikTok.

Where did she grow up and where is her family from?

Rae grew up in Lafayette, Louisiana to Christian parents Monty Lopez and Sheri Easterling. She has two younger brothers Enzo and Lucas.

What did Addison Rae do before TikTok?

Addison at the age of 6 started dancing competitively attending competitions across the United States. She briefly studied sports broadcast journalism for three months at Louisiana State University. This was recently subject to controversy over a role Rae obtained to report at the UFC.

Speaking to ET, Rae expressed that she wishes to go into acting, saying, “I’m pushing to get into acting really hard right now“. She has also declared her interest in appearing on the hit show Stranger Things.

Does Addison Rae have a film coming out?

Rae landed a lead role in the upcoming film ‘He’s All That’. In the film, she’ll play Padgett Sawyer, a popular girl who accepts a challenge to turn the least popular boy in the school into the prom king.

The film is a remake of the 1999 film ‘She’s All That’ with the genders of the two main roles swapped. The film is due to be released on Netflix on August 27 2021.

Talking about shooting the film, Rae said “I’m a little nervous, but I did my very best and that’s all I can do.”

What is Addison Rae’s net worth?

In August 2020, Rae was ranked as the TikTok star with the highest net worth. At the time, her net worth was calculated to be $5 million.

This was due to her help with founding the infamous TikTok Hype House, sponsored content for brands Fashion Nova, Reebok, and Daniel Wellington, and becoming a global spokesperson for American Eagle.

Does Rae have merch?

Rae has her own merchandise selling posters of her promoting her song “Obsessed”, t-shirts and shorts. Her merchandise can be found either on her website or on Instagram at @shopaddisonrae.

Does Addison Rae make music?

Rae released her debut single “Obsessed” in March 2021 and teased an upcoming album in April. The video has over 22 million views on YouTube and over 19 million on Spotify.