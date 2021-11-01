Addison Rae launching “science-based” fragrance collection ARF

TikTok sensation Addison Rae has revealed she will be releasing a fragrance line called ‘ARF,’ featuring “water-based scents with ingredients scientifically proven to boost your mood.”

21-year-old Addison Rae is one of the most popular creators on TikTok, with over 85 million followers on her account.

The influencer has branched out into several different industries already since shooting to stardom in 2019, releasing music, starring in a film, and even releasing her own makeup line, Item Beauty.

This time, Rae has decided to venture into the world of perfume, and has announced her very own fragrance range, in partnership with manufacturer Hampton Beauty, called Addison Rae Fragrance (ARF).

In an Instagram post about the brand, she explained that they are “water-based scents with ingredients scientifically proven to boost your mood,” and showed videos of the packaging that changes color according to the temperature.

According to WWD, the collection will launch with three 30ml fragrances (Chill AF, Happy AF and Hyped AF) each priced at $40, and they will be available for purchase via TikTok and Instagram.

On the science behind the fragrances, managing partner of Hampton Beauty, Lori Mariano, explained: “The ingredients were put in front of respondents, and they read the reaction to the scent, and it affects the part of the brain that has to do with emotion.

“If the calming part of the brain was affected, those ingredients became [Chill AF]. It’s completely science-based. We thought it was such a fun and new way to approach fragrance.”

The collection is set to launch on November 4.

This isn’t the first time an influencer has ventured into the realm of “science-based” beauty, with streamer Valkyrae recently coming under fire for her skincare range RFLCT that was designed to protect against blue light.

Valkyrae’s brand was ultimately ‘effectively terminated’ after the backlash, but the response to Addison’s products remains to be seen.