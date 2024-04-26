Del Taco rolls out free burritos, cheeseburgers, beverages & more – here’s how to get them

With summer fast on the way, Del Taco has a brand new lineup of freebies that you can cash in on – here are all the details, and how you can secure these for yourself.

There’s already been a bunch of incredible fast-food deals throughout April. First, Arby’s announced they’re handing out free sandwiches every week, and Wendy’s are giving out free fries to customers every Friday.

Del Taco is now in on the freebies trend, and is giving away some of their most popular items at no charge at all.

The free Del Taco deals are:

Cinco de Mayo – Get any burrito free with a $10 purchase and a $0 delivery fee with orders over $15. (Weekend offer, May 3 through to May 5)

– Get any burrito free with a $10 purchase and a $0 delivery fee with orders over $15. (Weekend offer, May 3 through to May 5) National Have a Coke Day – Buy one medium fountain beverage and get one free. (May 8)

– Buy one medium fountain beverage and get one free. (May 8) Mother’s Day – 20% off all orders. (Weekend offer, May 10 through May 12)

– 20% off all orders. (Weekend offer, May 10 through May 12) National Hamburger Day – Buy one Double Del Cheeseburger, get one free. (May 28)

Before the month officially kicks off, Del Taco is also offering a 20% off deal for 10 days starting April 24 through May 3.

Del Taco

If you want to cash in on the deal, all you have to do is download the Del Yeah! Rewards app or fill in your details via the website. There, you’ll be prompted to give your registration details. Upon registering, you will also receive two free The Del Tacos.

You will also be rewarded with points each time you make a purchase. By collecting these, you’ll be able to pick up more freebies and discounts.

You must have enough points in your account to redeem a reward. If the reward is available for purchase, click on “Redeem” and select the “Scan” section.

And with May on the Horizon, there’s a lot more to get excited about too, as McDonald’s, KFC, Taco Bell, and Jack In The Box are all set to bring back some of their most popular items.