TikTok star Addison Rae lands key role in Fashionista movie

TikTok star Addison Rae has announced her next big movie project, taking on a headline role in Paramount’s upcoming film, Fashionista.

Back in August 2021, Addison Rae made her movie-screen debut in the Netflix Original ‘He’s All That.’ Since then, she’s talked a lot about what kind of movie she may be looking for next.

On February 22, 2022, the TikTok star announced on Instagram that she has signed on to headline ‘Fashionista,’ a new movie created by a Paramount Players — production label of Paramount Pictures that provides a focus on ‘contemporary properties.’

(Click here if Instagram doesn’t load)

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Addison Rae (@addisonraee)

Addison Rae’s Fashionista movie: Everything we know so far

Who wrote it?

In a report from Deadline, Fashionista was written by Laura Terruso, and will be produced by Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay — the same producers that worked with Addison on her Netflix debut ‘He’s all that.”

Does it have a director?

At the time of writing, the Addison Rae-led movie does not have a director. However, the project is still under active development and the studio hopes to choose the director within the next few weeks.

According to the report, several studios were trying to get Rae to lead their projects — but Fashionista was exactly the type of movie she wanted to do next in her career.

Advertisement

Does it have trailers or a cast?

As the project is still in development, no trailers have been made public by Paramount Players. Addison is also the only known cast member that has been confirmed, with more announcements expected shortly.

When more information is released, however, we’ll make sure to update as soon as we find out.