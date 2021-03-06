TikTok star Bella Poarch stars in Sub Urban’s ‘Cirque’ music video - Dexerto

Fans have spotted that popular TikTok star Bella Poarch starred in the music video for singer Sub Urban’s new track ‘Cirque’ and have been left impressed by her acting and stunning outfit.

Bella Poarch is a 24-year-old influencer who found her fame on the video-sharing app TikTok. While she posts a range of different types of videos, she is most well known for her ‘head bobbing’ dance, having gone insanely viral for her ‘M to the B’ lip-sync that featured the dance.

She now has over 58 million followers on the app, and her newfound popularity has provided her with several great opportunities, and has even collaborated with Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco in a TikTok.

Now, eagle-eyed fans have spotted that the popular viral sensation starred in singer Sub Urban’s music video for his new song ‘Cirque.’

The video is largely set in a bar for the first part of the video, but the storyline quickly takes a turn when Sub Urban unleashes a tentacle creature on the world, blending two awesome concepts into one video.

Bella plays the role of a lead dancer as part of a troupe called ‘Bella and the Starlings,’ and she’s perfect for the role. Her makeup and costume were absolutely on point, blending in perfectly with the concept of the video.

While it was of course no secret that Bella was in the video, some commenters revealed that they didn’t actually realize it was the TikTok star at first. “I said ‘that looks like Bella Poarch’ then I saw the description and I said ‘Oh, that IS Bella Poarch,'” one viewer wrote.

Another said: “I was wondering why she looked so much like Bella and realized she is Bella, I’m so stupid.”

Lots of people also seemed to love the on-screen chemistry between the TikToker and Sub Urban, with the story, acting, and concept matching well with the amazing song.

Many fans of the star will be hoping to see her in more projects like this in the future, keen to see her show off her skills in different forms outside of TikTok.