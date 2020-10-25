Top 20 most followed Twitch streamers - Dexerto

With livestreaming booming, more aspiring gamers and entertainers are trying to become the next big star, but the established streamers have already attracted millions of fans. Here’s the top 20 most followed streamers on Twitch.

Before Fortnite came along and took over Twitch in 2018, the streaming landscape looked a lot different, but it has grown exponentially, with many of the internet’s biggest names coming from a Twitch streaming background.

While some broadcasters are closely tied to a single game, like Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney was with Fortnite for some time, others have built up followings on what’s known as ‘variety’ streaming, while others attract fans thanks to their skill, sometimes doubling as professional players.

Ninja remains on top even after Twitch exit

Ninja is comfortably number one in terms of followers, with over 16 million. He ended his exclusive partnership with Twitch when he moved to Mixer, so he’s no longer Twitch’s top guy officially. Following Mixer’s shutdown, we are still waiting for Ninja to announce a new deal with a streaming platform but he still holds the most followed spot.

At the time of Ninja’s move, former CS:GO pro Michael ‘shroud‘ Grzesiek was in second place with over six million followers, but Tfue has taken advantage of Ninja’s departure to overtake shroud, who also moved to Mixer for a short while but is back on Twitch.

So, he will be fighting to take back the number two spot.

Tfue has now overtaken shroud, but has a long way to go if he wants to overtake Ninja in followers.

The absence of Dr Disrespect

Guy ‘Dr Disrespect’ Beahm broke the internet after being banned back in June 2020, with the reason still a mystery. But because of this, his account with 4.15 million followers has disappeared and won’t be appearing on this list even though it would put him at 10th place.

Dr Disrespect made his return to streaming on YouTube with crazy numbers, but he won’t be able to play games with streamers while they are also streaming due to Twitch’s terms of service.

Veteran streamers like Jaryd ‘summit1g‘ Lazar and Tim ‘TimTheTatman‘ Betar still find themselves within the top 20, showing that even after plenty of years of streaming, a loyal fanbase will stick around and grow.

Imane ‘Pokimane‘ Anys is the only female streamer to make the top 20 with almost 5.4 million, and will likely remain so for some time. The next most popular being Loserfruit, who is a fair bit behind in 52nd, with just over 1.85 million followers.

Note: Company channels (Riot Games, Fortnite, ESL_CSGO) not included, this list is only solo broadcasters.

Most followed streamers on Twitch

20: Mongraal – 3.3 million

Known for: Fortnite

Mongraal is actually the only British streamer in the top 20, and the youngest, having made his name as one of the best Fortnite players in the world. He now represents FaZe, and is almost always top of the Fortnite category these days.

19: fresh – Followers: 3.4 million

Known for: Fortnite

Harley ‘MrFreshAsian’ Campbell is not only a Fortnite pro, but he’s one of Twitch’s top streamers. He won the 2020 Shorty Award for Twitch Streamer of the Year and continues to solidify his status as a top content creator.

18: xQc – Followers: 3.7 million

Known for: Overwatch/Variety

A former Overwatch pro, Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel recently joined esports org Luminosity Gaming as a content creator. While he’s mostly into FPS’s, he streams an impossibly varied number of games now, and even ‘Just Chatting’ will pull in upwards of 50,000 viewers.

17: Tyler1 – Followers: 3.8 million

Known for: League of Legends

Easily the most popular LoL streamer, Tyler1 has fully reformed from a toxic Draven one-trick into one of the scene’s most popular figures. He’s created his own tournament, the TCS, and is currently partnered with Korean esports giant T1.

16: TSM_Daequan – Followers: 3.8 million

Known for: Fortnite

Despite being absent for most of 2020, Daequan Loco remains one of Twitch’s top streamers. He hasn’t streamed since March, but there’s no doubt that the Fortnite streamer would be welcomed back with open arms.

15: SypherPK – Followers: 3.8 million

Known for: Fortnite

American streamer Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan is one of Fortnite’s top content creators. He provides tips and tricks for players who want to improve their skills, and also streams Warzone too.

14: alanzoka – Followers: 3.9 million

Known for: Variety

The first non-english streamer on the list, Brazilian Alan ‘alanzoka’ Ferreira initially established himself as a YouTuber playing Five Nights at Freddy’s and Fortnite. He has also become a major player in Rocket League and Valorant content.

13: DrLupo – Followers: 4.3 million

Known for: Fortnite

Pretty much a household name from Fortnite, Benjamin ‘DrLupo’ Lupo started out as a Destiny streamer. Recently he’s diversified into Warzone, Fall Guys, Escape from Tarkov and Among Us.

12: NICKMERCS – Followers: 4.4 million

Known for: Fortnite/COD

Another big Fortnite and Call of Duty streamer, NICKMERCS spent a year as a content creator with 100Thieves before joining FaZe Clan in May 2019. He currently streams Warzone and has seen his follower count increase by 1.3m in the year so far.

11: TheGrefg – Followers: 4.5 million

Known for: Fortnite/Minecraft

YouTube superstar TheGrefg produces some of the finest Spanish content Twitch has to offer. While he mostly streams Fortnite and Minecraft, he’s more recently spread out into Fall Guys and Among Us as his popularity exploded over the course of this year.

10: Dakotaz – Followers: 4.6 million

Known for: Fortnite

Dakotaz actually grew his massive following without ever showing his face. While most big streamers use a camera, he only started doing so in mid-2020. While he’s still an avid Fortnite player, he’s been streaming Among Us a lot of late.

9: Auronplay – Followers: 5 million

Known for: Variety

Like TheGrefg, Raul ‘AuronPlay’ Alvarez Genes has also exploded during 2020. A big GTA V streamer, AuronPlay has been one of the central Among Us content creators since it blew up. He bizarrely picked up a Twitch ban in September, but it was reversed 20 minutes later.

8: Summit1g – Followers: 5.4 million

Known for: Variety

Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar actually topped our list of the best streamers of the decade, and deservingly so. He’s a veteran of Twitch, and has continued to drive the biggest trends on the platform, almost 10 years into his career.

7: TimTheTatman – Followers: 5.6 million

Known for: Variety

Tim has moved from CS:GO, to Call of Duty, to Overwatch, to Fortnite, and back to Call of Duty again. No matter what he streams, he commands a huge audience, and shows no signs of slowing even after such a long career.

6: Pokimane – Followers: 6 million

Known for: Variety

By far the most followed female streamer, Pokimane is a beacon for many others to aspire to. A member of Offline TV, she streams a wide variety of games, but started primarily with League of Legends, before moving to Fortnite.

5: el rubius – Followers: 6.6 million

Known for: Variety

The most-followed non-English streamer on Twitch, el rubius is perhaps better known as a YouTuber, but his massive following also supports his livestreams too.

4: Myth – Followers: 7 million

Known for: Fortnite/Variety

Once by far the fastest-growing streamer on Twitch, TSM Myth exploded in popularity when he made a name for himself with incredible building skills in Fortnite. Even after the hype of Fortnite died, Myth has kept his huge following interested no matter what he streams.

3: shroud – Followers: 8.3 million

Known for: Variety

First making his name for his ridiculous aim in CS:GO, and then PUBG, the former pro player Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek gained a reputation as the ‘human aimbot’. He moved to Mixer shortly after Ninja, but has returned to his original domain, and enjoyed a nice bump in followers since too.

2: Tfue – Followers: 9.2 million

Known for: Fortnite

Although he’s largely moved on from the game now, Tfue was the only Fortnite streamer who could rival Ninja during the game’s prime in 2018, and later usurped him in viewership in 2019. Ninja’s move to mixer made way for him to top the charts.

1: Ninja – Followers: 16.1 million

Known for: Fortnite/Variety

Like Tfue, Ninja may not be dedicated to Fortnite anymore, but it’s certainly the game that helped him reach never-seen-before levels of popularity on Twitch. A former Halo pro, he now plays a variety of big titles, and reclaimed his crown as the most-followed streamer. With almost double second place, it doesn’t look like he’ll be losing it anytime soon either.

We will keep this top 20 ranking updated as streamers gain more followers and move up (or down) the chart.