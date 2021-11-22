How to watch MrBeast Squid Game recreation: Start date, stream, & more

MrBeast’s long-awaited Squid Game recreation is almost here. Read for more on its official start date, how to watch it on stream, and much more.

In November 2021, MrBeast promised fans a full-scale recreation of the Netflix cultural phenomenon, Squid Game.

As someone who constantly delivers on their word in superfluous fashion, this is likely to be a truly awe-inspiring re-do that would make Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk proud.

Here’s more on how to watch the upcoming remake, including its start date and stream location.

How to watch MrBeast Squid Game recreation

According to a tweet on November 22, MrBeast’s Squid Game recreation will air on Wednesday, November 24. This will stream on MrBeast’s YouTube channel, presumably.

The new Squid Game mock will feature “456 random people competing in exact recreations of every game,” according to MrBeast.

Our Squid Game with 456 random people competing in exact recreations of every game will be uploaded on Wednesday 👀 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 22, 2021

MrBeast has shared some progress updates on the building of the massive set so far. He joked on Twitter that it was “costing more then I thought it would, but I’m in too deep to stop now.”

However, from some reports, this really may be costing the Youtuber a serious amount of cash. According to MrBeast, the project’s budget cost a whopping $2 million, and participants are set to receive around $1.5 million in prizes.

If the sets are any indication of what this thing will be like, we may be in for an incredible series of YouTube videos from the star.

Recreating Squid Games is costing more then I thought it would but i’m in to deep to stop now lol pic.twitter.com/Z196lyz4Ig — MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 7, 2021

The Squid Game sets are coming together! Wish the 456 contestants good luck next week 😈 pic.twitter.com/LdHf3OSsOE — MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 3, 2021

In the original show that took over Netflix upon its debut, 456 players competed in various childhood game challenges for a massive grand prize of cash.

Except, spoiler alert, the price for losing these games was the competitor’s life.

While MrBeast’s rendition of the viral show will not include this grisly penalty, there’s no telling how much contestants will endure to nab the $1.5 million, considering the grueling (but comparatively light-hearted) nature of his previous challenges.

The superstar has given away houses, cars, and massive amounts of cash prior to this, so the sky’s the limit, really. Time will tell on what exactly he has planned for this, but we can guarantee that you won’t want to miss it.