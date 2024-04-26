EntertainmentReality TV

90 Day Fiancé’s Julia reveals she’s living “far away” from husband Brandon

Erica Handel
90 Day Fiance couple Julia and BrandonTLC

90 Day Fiancé star Julia Trubkina paid tribute to her husband Brandon Gibbs on their anniversary, but hinted that she’s currently living apart from him.

Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs got married on 90 Day Fiancé Season 7, but they couldn’t have the dream wedding they were expecting back in 2020.

The 90 Day Fiancé couple is celebrating their four-year anniversary together on April 26, and Julia shared an Instagram post to honor their special day.

“Four years ago on this day we became husband and wife. We have faced a lot of difficulties, but we continue to overcome them. Despite the fact that we are far away from each other now, I still want to congratulate us and say happy anniversary,” she wrote.

In the comments on the post, 90 Day Fiancé fans wondered why Julia and Brandon were living apart, and speculated that they might be having issues in their marriage.

“Don’t know why she won’t answer one of nearly all questions and say what she means by ‘far away,'” one fan said.

“Think simpler. I just don’t like to tell anything until the moment it happened, but I like to say that something is happening. Think simpler and your life will become easier,” Julia replied.

When another fan said, “Why are you far away from one another?” the 90 Day Fiancé star assured them that they would find out the reason soon. “This is what is needed at this stage. I’ll tell you everything later.”

Julia and Brandon are rumored to be appearing on 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2, so it’s possible that viewers will find out why the couple is living apart after the show airs.

Since Julia still made an anniversary post for Brandon, most fans are under the impression that it’s unlikely that the couple is splitting up anytime soon.

