TikTok star Bella Poarch signs on as HyperX brand ambassador

After taking over TikTok and the music industry, Bella Poarch has officially signed with HyperX as a brand ambassador. The influencer will be the face of HyperX’s Quadcast S microphone and a figure in the brand’s mission for gaming inclusivity.

One of the most popular figures on TikTok, you might remember Bella Poarch from her viral “M to the B” video. The head-bopping clip is, to this day, the most liked video on the platform. And, in hindsight, it was a sign of what was to come for Poarch.

Months past viral fame, Poarch hit the music world with a number of chart-infiltrating hits. Her most recent video, “Inferno,” even featured star streamers like Pokimane and Valkyrae.

So, at the intersection of social media, streaming, and music, it should be no surprise that HyperX chose Bella as the face of their Quadcast S mic campaign.

Bella Poarch: HyperX brand ambassador

In essence, Poarch is now sponsored by HyperX and will be the face of their upcoming microphone’s video campaign. As the company explained in a press release, this campaign will include content about Poarch’s “crossover appeal” and “her own animated HyperX Hero.”

Speaking about the partnership, Bella was familiarly upbeat: “I’m loving the opportunity to bring my style and passion for life and music to the HyperX family.”

And, on HyperX’s side, a representative shared in that enthusiasm: “Poarch’s love for gaming and passion for streaming and storytelling are parallel to HyperX’s goal to embrace every gamer and the stories that make them who they are.”

Bella Poarch and HyperX promote inclusivity

Aside from the music, gaming, and streaming links, the storytelling aspect has been emphasized, as well. Poarch is a Filipino-American US Navy veteran whose “Build a Bitch” hit song tackles inclusivity issues.

As such, HyperX have also maintained inclusivity as a focus of this partnership. Namely, the brand hopes to shine a light on “women’s empowerment in a traditionally male-dominated gaming space.”

The campaign will launch this Fall, with fellow industry figures like HungryBox and FaZe Temperrr.