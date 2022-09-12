Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC: Release window, story details, trailers, more

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting its first any only expansion with the Phantom Liberty DLC. After the rocky base launch, the latest offering will hopefully satisfy players in continuing the game’s story: we’ve got the latest on Phantom Liberty’s release window, story, trailers, and more.

Cyberpunk 2077 was first released in December 2020, with the launch of the game going less than smoothly for developer CD Projekt Red. Now almost two years later, the game has mostly been patched and fixed up, no longer suffering from the game-breaking issues it had on release.

In September 2022, CD Projekt Red confirmed Cyberpunk 2077 will finally be getting its first DLC content. The expansion, Phantom Liberty, will bring it with a new setting, new content and much more.

However, those playing the game on PS4 and Xbox One, we’ve got some bad news for you. The DLC will only be arriving on current-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Here’s all the details released so far about the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC.

Contents

CD Projekt Red Phantom Liberty is the first major expansion for Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red is yet to confirm when Phantom Liberty will be dropping. At this point in time, the only release window for the DLC the developers are willing to confirm is it is set to arrive some time in 2023.

If the DLC does drop in 2023, it will then have been almost three years since the game was first launched.

Story details for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC

Story and plot details for the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC are scarce. However, Phantom Liberty has been confirmed to be taking place in a brand new setting.

CD Projekt Red have teased that the expansion will play out like a “spy thriller”, introducing players to a fresh district of Night City.

CD Projekt Red Phantom Liberty will tell a brand new story

In terms of returning characters, actor Keanu Reeves has confirmed he will be back to reprise his role as Johnny Silverhand in Phantom Liberty. In the teaser trailer, Reeves can be heard scolding protagonist V after they are heard taking an oath to “faithfully serve the New United States of America.”

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty trailer

A minute-long teaser trailer announcing the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC dropped in September 2022 and can watched here.

The trailer gives players a taste of what they can expect from the upcoming expansion, with gameplay, cutscenes and a bit of voice-over from Johnny Silverhand all included.

Be sure to check back here for all the latest news, rumors and updates on the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC.