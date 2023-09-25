How to defeat Chimera in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty
The Chimera is a large, four-legged Militech robot you’ll encounter during your Phantom Liberty playthrough in Cyberpunk 2077, so here’s a handy guide on how to defeat it.
The Phantom Liberty DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 is finally out and brings a plethora of new content for players to enjoy. It includes a reworked skill tree system, brand-new missions, side quests, gigs, and a polished gameplay experience thanks to the 2.0 update.
While the game has had a disastrous launch way back in 2020, the current state of the game is what CD Projekt Red had promised three years ago. Now, with new content, players will come across various bosses and enemies of different shapes and sizes, one of which is the Chimera.
It can be pretty tricky to beat, considering the damage it can potentially inflict. So, if you’re wondering how to defeat Chimera in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, our handy guide has everything you need to know.
Read with caution, choom! There are a few minor spoilers below.
Contents
- What is the Chimera in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty
- Things you need to beat the Chimera
- How to defeat the Chimera in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty
- Rewards
What is the Chimera in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?
The Chimera is a four-legged robot that you’ll encounter while saving President Rosalind Myers during the Spider and the Fly mission.
It comes equipped with a dome-like turret on top and can fire cataclysmic energy beams.
Things you need to beat the Chimera in Phantom Liberty
In order to beat the Chimera in Phantom Liberty, equip these weapons and throwables in your inventory:
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
- 1x Tier 2 or Tier 3 Assault Rifle
- 1x Tier 2 or Tier 3 Power Revolver or Power Shotgun
- Tier 3 Inhaler like Maxdoc MK.3 in Quick Access slot 1
- Tier 2 throwable like F-GX Frag Grenade in Quick Access slot 2
How to defeat the Chimera in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty
Although, it comes with a large health bar, defeating the Chimera in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty can be easy if you follow the steps we’ve listed below:
- Start hitting the exposed parts of the Chimera, as these are the weak points of the tank. This will land some Critical hits along with the normal damages, which is necessary.
- Take cover, Dodge, or Dash your way out when it shoots those devastating energy beams.
- Once its health is down to 70%, it will emit smaller Damage Drones (in red) and Repair Drones (in yellow). Prioritize in taking down the Repair Drones first.
- After taking the smaller drones down, continue to tear down the Chimera using explosives and guns until it has 2% health remaining.
- Once you reach that point, Myers will ask you to jump on top of the robot and finish it.
- It will then start with a cutscene where V tears down Chimera’s core and ends it with a grenade.
You should also throw Frag Grenades from time to time to deal additional damage to the Chimera. It can be very easy to overlook your health, but be sure to use the Inhalers to recharge your HP during combat. Doing so can prevent any frustrating deaths, keeping you from restarting the entire challenge all over again.
While fighting the Chimera, you might run out of ammo, but don’t worry, the building has enough munitions to refill your weapon’s cartridges in no time.
Chimera rewards
Once you beat the Chimera robot, you get two items:
- Active Chimera Core
- Arachnophobia Trophy
Taking Chimera’s Core is optional but it can come in handy in making a powerful Cyberware later down the line. After defeating this robot, you’ll need to find the entrance to the Subway Tunnels along with President Myers.
So, there you have it — that’s everything on beating the Chimera in Phantom Liberty. For more about the expansion, be sure to check our other content and guides below:
Best Cyberpunk 2077 builds for 2.0 update | How to get Thermal Katana | How to play Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC | Can you play Phantom Liberty without owning base game? | Should you finish Cyberpunk 2077 before Phantom Liberty? | Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty PC requirements | Best builds | All Perks | All Relic Skills | Which parts of Phantom Liberty DLC are free? | All new weapons | Can you romance Idris Elba’s character? | How to claim Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Witcher rewards | Who is Solomon Reed in Phantom Liberty?