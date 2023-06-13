How to claim Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Witcher rewards

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has teamed up with GOG to give away some free Witcher-themed in-game cosmetics and rewards. Here’s how you can claim them all before the game launches.

The Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty rewards have finally gone live, which means players can now collect some free cosmetics and artwork. From a Witcher-inspired jacket to Geralt’s very own Gwynbleidd sword, there are a lot of unique items to add to V’s arsenal.

While the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty release date is still a few months away, that doesn’t mean you can’t walk around the game’s vibrant Night City in style. So, without further ado, here’s how you can claim all the free Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty rewards.

Contents

How to claim Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty digital rewards

Before we get started, it’s important to note that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is only available for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. This means in-game Phantom Liberty rewards are only available on these platforms.

To unlock the free Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty digital rewards, you’ll need to follow the steps below:

Download GOG Galaxy from the official website.

Sign in or make a GOG account.

Add Cyberpunk 2077 to your GOG Galaxy library.

CD Projekt RED Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty rewards are easy to claim.

Once you have followed the above steps, you’ll be able to use GOG Galaxy or log into GOG.COM to download the following:

Original Score

Cyberpunk 2020 Sourcebook

Wallpapers for desktop and mobile

To claim your Art Booklet and the Your Voice Digital Comic, log into the following websites using your GOG account:

How to claim Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty in-game rewards

In order to get the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty in-game rewards, simply follow the steps outlined below:

Launch Cyberpunk 2077 via GOG Galaxy.

Start playing the game.

Head over to the item stash located in V’s apartment.

Claim your rewards.

All Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Witcher rewards

CD Projekt RED Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty rewards are Witcher themed.

All the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty rewards can be seen below:

Rarog Vest

Wild Hunt Jacket and Gwynbleidd

Scorch and GWENT T-shirt

Wolf School Jacket

Galaxy T-shirt

Wolf School T-shirt

Black Unicorn

Shupe the Troll Plushy

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about claiming free Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty rewards. Make sure you check out our hub for all the latest news and updates.