Cyberpunk 2077 script leak reveals DLC setting and characters

In a huge leak, Cyberpunk 2077 dataminers appear to have uncovered dialogue from the game’s first major DLC expansion, revealing everything from new locations to the characters set to feature.

The story of Cyberpunk 2077’s launch is well-known at this point, but CD Projekt Red have been working hard to change the game’s fortunes and the tide is beginning to turn.

After the relatively successful launch of the next-gen versions and a free trial to get new players on board, public opinion has never been higher. So much so, that many were looking forward to the upcoming expansions.

After the most recent patch, dataminers appear to have uncovered hundreds of lines of dialogue from the first DLC, and it gives us a clear picture of the direction it’s heading.

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077 DLC leaked

The original post showcasing the leak has been deleted, but not before it did the rounds on social media. We’re not going to spoil any of the seven missions leaked missions here, but we can pick out some key details.

As reported by VGC, the DLC will take place in Night City but open a new area that was previously inaccessible. It will take players to the Combat Zone found in Pacifica, which did show up in The World of Cyberpunk 2077 art book.

The large Night City Stadium that can be seen on the map is also set to play a part in one mission, giving players their first chance to peek inside the enormous arena.

Advertisement

Players can also expect a host of new fixer quests and world encounters to tackle, along with the main storyline.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the leak, however, is how little Johnny Silverhand, played by Keanu Reeves, is involved. A new character named Songbird “silences” the digital voice in V’s head multiple times.

This could be a purely creative decision to give the DLC a different flavor to the main campaign, or it could suggest that Reeves was unavailable to record as many lines for this particular expansion.

As is the case with all leaks of this kind, we’ll have to wait until the expansion is officially revealed to see if the uncovered information is accurate.

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077’s first batch of story DLC is slated for a 2023 release, so we should hear more by the end of the year.