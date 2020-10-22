Cyberpunk 2077 full Night City map guide: Locations and Districts

A big aspect of Cyberpunk 2077 is its map, Night City. A vibrant cornucopia of bedazzling lights, sights, and sounds. So, in order to not become overwhelmed by it all, let’s run through all of the districts and key locations.

There’s a lot to digest when it comes to CD Projekt Red‘s Cyberpunk 2077. Aside from coping with people trying to kill you, it’s also important to bear in mind the hustle and bustle of Night City, and the best ways to circumnavigate it.

Our detailed guide will tell you about the city’s six main districts, what those districts hold, and how dangerous they are respectively.

We’ll also investigate the torrid conditions of the Badlands, too. For a place regarded as “the worst place to live in America” in the game, it seems only fitting that you’re well-informed before you set one robotic foot in any of it.

Night City postcards

Before we dive into the specifics, let’s take a moment to look at Night City in all its glory.

Everything we’ve seen so far would suggest the map is an ultra-futuristic city populated by many ominous skyscrapers. Developers ran through most of the biggest checkpoints, in a postcards trailer.

This dense place is packed full of street food, more neon than a rave party, and a frenzied nightlife to rival any other. Each district is full of mass advertising and mass-murdering, with the Badlands more of a dumping ground than it is a stomping ground.

Let’s break Night City down into all of its different areas.

Cyberpunk 2077 map districts

The Badlands

The most different area of Night City has to be the Badlands.

A largely open and exposed area made up of desert, protein farms, power plants, and a myriad of nomads. It’s tough to say that it’s the most dangerous place in Night City, given that any part of it would be up for the award, but the nomad presence certainly increases the anxiety levels.

Amidst the rubbish and desolation lies some land well worth investigating, that is if you can avoid the Wraiths and the Aldecaldos – two gangs that infest this somewhat barren land.

Watson

The starting district in Cyberpunk 2077, and a fitting introduction to crime and violence.

Watson has been a vertible place of promise and industry that has see-sawed between success and failure. Now teetering towards poverty and becoming a city overrun by gangs and illicit activities, Watson is certainly one of the more dangerous and poorer districts in Night City.

There’s more than a hint of inspiration from both Japan and China with Watson even having a sub-district named Little China. The Kabuki – a series of small, interconnected alleyways – houses lots of illegal dealings from steroids to implants and is overseen by a gang war between the Maelstrom and the Tyger Claws.

City Centre

The undisputed epicentre of Night City.

The district has an obscene electrical bill due to its excessive use of billboards and big screens plastered everywhere, and it’s all easily afforded by the economical power coursing through its business and nightlife sub-districts.

Corporate Plaza reeks of power, posturing, and pride. It houses some of Night City’s biggest business deals and you can’t move a foot without being battered by the sweet scent of wealth.

But once you’ve wound down for the day, it’s time to kick back and drink the night away. Downtown, another sub-district in the City Centre, is the place to go and squander all that amassed wealth by indulging in the city’s most exquisite restaurants and making bad decisions in its nightclubs – be sure to visit 7th Hell.

Pacifica

Once a glossy holiday hub, now another victim of crime and chaos on the Cyberpunk 2077 map.

Pacifica was formerly the go-to place for relaxation and sun-drenched getaways. However, once the funding stopped flowing, Pacifica became an unfinished, discarded relic of a bygone era. Hotels that were once filled with cheery smiles and buoyant faces were slowly replaced by snarls of discontent and a war between the Voodoo Boys and the Animals.

It’s another district that features opportunistic marketplaces full of good deals on weapons, cyber-enhancements, and various other useful items.

Santo Domingo

A survivor of the 4th Corporate War, Santa Domingo is now mainly housed by a great deal of industry.

Aside from fighting between the 6th Street Gang (made up of 4th Corporate War veterans) and the Valentinos, Santo Domingo is divided into 2 sub-districts once again. Arroyo is where the industrial sector is based, with many populated factories and abandoned ones. The abandoned ones will be less about traditional work, and will instead be the lair for seedy practices.

The Rancho Coronado sub-district is where all the diligent workers are allowed to saunter off home to after a long day of work.

Westbrook

Certainly one of the wealthier districts in Night City, thanks largely to the North Oak sub-district that houses some of Nighty City’s disgustingly rich and famous. Westbrook is guarded by heavy security and the lack of gang presence, so this is the place to be.

For the aspiring power-hungry monsters, Charter Hill has to make do as second-best. This ‘luxury’ doesn’t come cheap though as attacks can happen, meaning bodyguards and armored cars are the bare minimum to stay alive in this shallow sub-district.

But if you remain alive long enough, then a trip to Japantown awaits. Therein lies the brothels, the booze, and the baseball bat of a Tyger Claw member.

Heywood

It would be an understatement to suggest that Heywood is an asymmetrical district defined by its social class imbalance.

The North is dominated by beautiful buildings, gorgeous scenery and an odor of corporate superiority. The South is your typical poverty-stricken slums infatuated with the idea of making it to the North, all the while fearing the Valentinos and 6th Street gangs.

Glen, Wellspring, and Vista Del Rey represent the sub-districts for Heywood, with Vista Del Rey quickly becoming lost to a combination of no investment and crime.

Cyberpunk 2077 map

We also have a picture of the map for more intricate detail for you to study.

There you have it, a guide to all the districts, sub-districts and key locations in Night City.

