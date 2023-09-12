All Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Relic Skills revealed so far

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Relic Skills enable players to upgrade V’s Cyberware, so here’s what each skill does in the DLC.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Relic Skill tree is a new addition that aims to greatly enhance the game’s Cyberware skills. This enables players to become even more powerful, while also providing plenty of utility and added survivability to character builds.

Relic Skills are particularly powerful when used in coordination with Phantom Liberty’s new Perks. So, whether you wish to slice and dice your foes with Mantis Blades or improve your Monowire attacks, you’ll want to know what each Relic Skill does.

Fortunately, our handy Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Relic Skills hub has everything you need to know.

All Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Relic Skills

CD Projekt RED Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Relic Skills greatly enhance combat.

There are a total of nine Relic Skills in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty that have been revealed so far, all of which serve to enhance V’s Cyberware abilities. All the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Relic Skills that have been revealed so far can be seen below:

Jailbreak

Dismembering an enemy or performing a Finisher with Mantis Blades will charge the next Leap Attack. The charged leap attack has a +30m reach and deals huge amounts of damage to all nearby foes, making it extremely useful when you want to slice your way through grouped targets.

Emergency Cloaking

Emergency Cloaking improves the Optical Camo Cyberware, which enables V to lose enemies during combat.

Limiter Removal

CD Projekt RED

The shockwave from charged Gorilla Arms sends enemies flying and now knocks down all enemies within range.

Sensory Protocol

When V is crouched and detected by an enemy, time will temporarily slow down. This enables you to quickly dash out of their line of sight to avoid being spotted. Sensory Protocol will be invaluable for those who enjoy a more stealthy approach to combat.

Vulnerability Analytics

During combat, V can now detect vulnerabilities in enemy armor and Cyberware. Hitting these vulnerable areas provides 100% Crit Chance, +25% Armor Penetration, and Weakspot damage bonuses.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, dealing enough damage to an enemy’s vulnerability will cause it to explode, generating an EMP blast that damages foes within a 3m radius.

Launch Capacity Override

CD Projekt RED

Launch Capacity Override sees V unleash some powerful wrist rockets, obliterating enemies in an instant. The improved skill gives a +1 additional charge for the Projectile Launch System, giving players even more explosive mayhem.

Machine Learning

Destroying an enemy’s vulnerability grants +10% frequency of new vulnerabilities from appearing on an enemy, and provides +5% Crit Damage against vulnerabilities. The skill lasts for 25 seconds and can stack up to five times. Reaching max stacks doubles these effects.

Data Tunneling

When an enemy is affected by a Monowire-uploaded quickhack, normal Monowire attacks which hit that enemy and other enemies simultaneously will spread the quickhack to them.

Spatial Mapping

CD Projekt RED

Spatial Mapping enables V to leap toward their target with Mantis Blade, crippling enemies and increasing dismemberment chance for 10 seconds. This attack is great for covering great distances and gives melee players the chance to unleash a flurry of attacks.

So, there you have it, that’s every Relic Skill in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty so far. Make sure you check out our Cyberpunk page for all the latest news and guides.

