Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty system requirements – Minimum & recommended PC specs

The Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty system requirements have been revealed for PC, so here are both the minimum and recommended settings needed to run the upcoming DLC.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is an upcoming expansion that aims to continue the game’s story, as well as feature a new setting, new content, and much more. However, if you wish to enjoy Phantom Liberty to its fullest, you’ll need to have hardware that can run it.

While the game is still a little way off from release, CD Projekt Red has finally confirmed the system requirements for both the minimum and recommended PC requirements. This is incredibly important to any PC player who wishes to delve into the cyber-enhanced RPG without encountering any performance drops.

So, before you go ahead and pre-order your copy of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, we recommend looking at recommended system requirements.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty minimum requirements

The settings below are required to run Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty smoothly at 1080p, 30 fps on low settings.

Intel Core i7-6700 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 with 6 GB of VRAM / AMD Radeon RX 580 with 8 GB of VRAM.

12 version Disk space: 70 GB SSD

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – recommended requirements

CD Projekt RED Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty requires some decent specs.

If you wish to run Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty at 1080p, 60 fps on high settings, then you’ll need to have the following hardware:

Intel Core i7-12700 / AMD Ryzen 7 7800 Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super with 8 GB VRAM / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT Arc A770 with 16 GB VRAM

12 version Disk space: 70 GB SSD

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – minimum ray tracing requirements

If you wish to utilize ray tracing in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and play at 1080p, 30 fps, then you need to meet these minimum requirements:

Intel Core i7-19700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5600 Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 with 8 GB VRAM / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Arc A750 with 16 GB VRAM

12 version Disk space: 70 GB SSD

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – recommended ray tracing requirements

CD Projekt RED Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty supports ray tracing.

Playing Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty with ray tracing at 1080p, 60 fps requires the following hardware:

Intel Core i9-12900 / AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 12 GB of VRAM / AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX with 24 GB of VRAM

12 version Disk space: 70 GB SSD

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – minimum Overdrive mode requirements

In order to play Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty at 4K, 60 fps with ray tracing, you’ll need the following:

Intel Core i9-12900 / AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 with 16 GB of VRAM memory

12 version Disk space: 70 GB SSD

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty PC requirements. Make sure you check out our Phantom Liberty hub for all the latest news and updates.