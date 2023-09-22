Best Cyberpunk 2077 builds for 2.0 update

The long-awaited 2.0 update for Cyberpunk 2077 is here, and with it comes numerous new features to explore and enjoy as you take a trip back to Night City. However, with newly added perks and abilities, you’ll need to be aware of the best builds to tailor your experience as the cold-blooded mercenary V. So, we’ve compiled a list of the best builds for you to use.

With the release of Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.0, players are once again venturing into the neon-soaked streets of Night City. This significant update introduces new attributes, perks, and abilities that perfectly tie into the upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion (check out our review here).

Whether you are a Cyberpunk veteran or a newcomer to the dystopian world, you now have more options than ever before to customize your character build. You can freely experiment with various attributes, skills, and perks to create your ultimate version of V and conquer Night City in your own manner.

Here is a comprehensive list of the finest Night City-dominating builds you can use in Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.0 if you’re looking for some inspiration for your own unique build.

Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 builds

Best Solo build

CD Projekt RED The best Solo build lets you smash your enemies ruthlessly.

The Solo build is one of the most powerful builds in Cyberpunk 2077, allowing you to destroy enemies with heavy melee weapons and firearms that make you a formidable opponent. With the upgraded skills and attributes introduced in 2.0, you can now utilize new cyberware mods and gain access to new perks.

You can absorb massive amounts of damage as a Solo and charge into combat. Additionally, you can utilize explosives to eliminate enemies and take advantage of your high health bar.

Here is how you must distribute your points and equip weapons and cyberware in order to construct a Solo build for the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update:

Attribute Points: 20 Body, 20 Reflexes, 20 Technical Ability, 9 Intelligence and 12 Cool.

20 Body, 20 Reflexes, 20 Technical Ability, 9 Intelligence and 12 Cool. Perks Required: Rip and Tear, Onslaught, Pain to Gain, Quake, Wrecking Ball, Adrenaline Rush, Painkiller, Die-Die-Die! and Spontaneous Obliteration.

Rip and Tear, Onslaught, Pain to Gain, Quake, Wrecking Ball, Adrenaline Rush, Painkiller, Die-Die-Die! and Spontaneous Obliteration. Finishers Required: Savage Sling.

Savage Sling. Cyberware Mods Required: Gorilla Arms, BioDyne Berserk, and Titanium Bones.

Gorilla Arms, BioDyne Berserk, and Titanium Bones. Weapons Recommended: Sasquatch’s Hammer, Gold Plated Baseball Bat, and Budget Arms Carnage Shotgun.

You can head over to the Solo Build Planner to learn more about this build and how you can distribute your Perk and Attribute points in the game.

Best Ninja build

CD Projekt RED The best Ninja build in update 2.0 lets you slash your way past enemies swiftly.

The Ninja build is one of the fastest builds in Cyberpunk 2077, enabling you to slash your way through enemies when speed is of the essence. With the newly added stealth skills and reflex attributes introduced in update 2.0, you can unleash V’s inner samurai in Night City to dodge and quickly slay enemies in style.

With the Ninja build active, you can use your hacking skills in conjunction with stealthy melee combat for a lethal and evasive approach.

Here is how you must distribute your points and equip weapons and cyberware in order to construct a Ninja build for Cyberpunk 2077 2.0:

Attribute Points: 9 Body, 20 Reflexes, 9 Technical Ability, 14 Intelligence and 20 Cool.

9 Body, 20 Reflexes, 9 Technical Ability, 14 Intelligence and 20 Cool. Perks Required: Dash, Slaughterhouse, Lead and Steel, Opportunist, Tailwind, Sharpshooter, Killer Instinct, Ninjutsu, Vanishing Act and Style over Substance.

Dash, Slaughterhouse, Lead and Steel, Opportunist, Tailwind, Sharpshooter, Killer Instinct, Ninjutsu, Vanishing Act and Style over Substance. Finishers Required: Bladerunner.

Bladerunner. Cyberware Mods Required: Kerenzikov, Microrotors and QianT “Warp Dancer” Sandevistan Mk.5.

Kerenzikov, Microrotors and QianT “Warp Dancer” Sandevistan Mk.5. Weapons Recommended: Errata Thermal Katana, Seraph Pistol with Suppressor and Psalm 11:6 Assault Rifle with Suppressor.

You can head over to the Ninja Build Planner to learn more about this build and how you can distribute your Perk and Attribute points in the game.

Best Netrunner build

CD Projekt RED The best Netrunner build will let you defeat enemies using quickhacks.

Being a Netrunner in Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City is among the game’s best builds. It enables you to incapacitate enemies from a greater distance while hiding in the shadows. Simply use your hacking skills to employ malicious quickhacks against foes and flaunt your netrunning abilities in the game.

With update 2.0, being a Netrunner grants you up to 30 additional Cyberdeck RAM slots and the ability to deploy multiple quickhacks against a single enemy. Additionally, you can now control vehicles and use them to crush your foes.

Once your enemies are weakened, use your cyberware implants to close in for a lethal strike.

Here is how you must distribute your points and equip weapons and cyberware in order to construct a Netrunner build for the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update:

Attribute Points: 17 Body, 20 Reflexes, 20 Technical Ability, 20 Intelligence and 4 Cool.

17 Body, 20 Reflexes, 20 Technical Ability, 20 Intelligence and 4 Cool. Perks Required: Edgerunner, License to Chrome, All Things Cyber, Hack Queue, Queue Mastery, Embedded Exploit, Overclock, Carhacker and Dash.

Edgerunner, License to Chrome, All Things Cyber, Hack Queue, Queue Mastery, Embedded Exploit, Overclock, Carhacker and Dash. Finishers Required: Livewire.

Livewire. Cyberware Mods Required: Ex-Disk, RAM Upgrade, NetWatch Netdriver Mk.5, Smart Link, and Monowire.

Ex-Disk, RAM Upgrade, NetWatch Netdriver Mk.5, Smart Link, and Monowire. Weapons Recommended: Errata Thermal Katana, Divided We Stand Assault Rifle, Nekomata Sniper Rifle, Kongou Pistol, and Prototype: Shingen Mark V SMG.

You can head over to the Netrunner Build Planner to learn more about this build and how you can distribute your Perk and Attribute points in the game.

David Martinez’s Edgerunner build

CD Projekt RED David’s Edgerunner build is one of the most overpowered in the game.

Are you looking to unleash your inner Edgerunner and amp up the chrome? This build, inspired by David Martinez from the Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime, will allow you to become the most chromed mercenary in Night City that’ll give Adam Smasher the jitters.

With the upgraded perks and attributes introduced in Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.0, you can now unleash the full power of Sandevistan and become a Night City legend in a blaze of glory. However, with tremendous power comes even greater dangers.

The update 2.0 also restricts the number of cyberware implants you can install to prevent you from becoming a cyberpsycho like David and maintains V’s physical fitness to fight for their survival.

Here is how you must distribute your points and equip weapons and cyberware in order to construct a David Martinez build for the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update:

Attribute Points: 20 Body, 19 Reflexes, 19 Technical Ability, 3 Intelligence and 20 Cool.

20 Body, 19 Reflexes, 19 Technical Ability, 3 Intelligence and 20 Cool. Perks Required: Edgerunner, License to Chrome, Pain to Gain, Rip and Tear, Air Dash, Nerves of Tungsten Steel, Run N Gun and All Things Cyber.

Edgerunner, License to Chrome, Pain to Gain, Rip and Tear, Air Dash, Nerves of Tungsten Steel, Run N Gun and All Things Cyber. Finishers Required: Savage Sling.

Savage Sling. Cyberware Mods Required: Zetatech Sandevistan, Gorilla Arms, Newton Module, Kiroshi “Cockatrice” Optics, Microrotors, Blood Pump, Dense Marrow and Reinforced Tendons.

Zetatech Sandevistan, Gorilla Arms, Newton Module, Kiroshi “Cockatrice” Optics, Microrotors, Blood Pump, Dense Marrow and Reinforced Tendons. Weapons Recommended: M-10AF Lexington Pistol, DB-2 Satara Shotgun, O’Five Sniper Rifle and Guts Shotgun.

You can head over to the David Martinez Build Planner to learn more about this build and how you can distribute your Perk and Attribute points in the game.

Lucy’s Netrunner build

CD Projekt RED Lucy’s Netrunner build is amazing if you like to deep dive in the net.

In Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Lucy’s netrunning abilities are more than just a tool – they’re evidence of her ingenuity, resourcefulness, and willpower. She is a digital maverick who deftly moves through cyberspace, exposing secrets, fighting corpos, and forming relationships that prove pivotal to the plot.

With the update 2.0 upgraded perks and abilities, you can be a ruthless netrunner and create your own build to hack your way through the game and be the legend like Alt Cunningham once was.

Here is how you must distribute your points and equip weapons and cyberware in order to construct a Lucy’s Netrunner build for the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update:

Attribute Points: 15 Body, 20 Reflexes, 15 Technical Ability, 15 Intelligence and 16 Cool.

15 Body, 20 Reflexes, 15 Technical Ability, 15 Intelligence and 16 Cool. Perks Required: Eye in the Sky, Hack Queue, Queue Acceleration, Overclock, Embedded Exploit, Optimization, Stuntjock, Dash, All Things Cyber, License to Chrome, Health Freak, Focus, Deadeye, Ninjutsu and Killer Instinct.

Eye in the Sky, Hack Queue, Queue Acceleration, Overclock, Embedded Exploit, Optimization, Stuntjock, Dash, All Things Cyber, License to Chrome, Health Freak, Focus, Deadeye, Ninjutsu and Killer Instinct. Finishers Required: Livewire.

Livewire. Cyberware Mods Required: NetWatch Netdriver Mk.5, Smart Link, Monowire, Lynx Paws, Microrotors, Synaptic Accelerator, Self ICE and RAM Upgrade.

NetWatch Netdriver Mk.5, Smart Link, Monowire, Lynx Paws, Microrotors, Synaptic Accelerator, Self ICE and RAM Upgrade. Weapons Recommended: Unity Pistol, Black Unicorn Katana and Guillotine SMG

You can head over to the Lucy Build Planner to learn more about this build and how you can distribute your Perk and Attribute points in the game.

So, there you have it — all the best builds for you to use in Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.0. For more about the game and Phantom Liberty expansion, be sure to check our other content and guides:

