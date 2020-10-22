Every confirmed Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberware prosthetics

Cyberpunk 2077 features a plethora of customization options that you can use to drastically change everything from your character’s looks, playstyle, and overall combat effectiveness. Here’s everything we know about Cyberpunk 2077’s Cyberware prosthetic enhancements.

Night City is an incredibly dangerous place and you’ll need to have your wits about you if you wish to avoid a grizzly death. After all, Cyberpunk 2077’s neon-soaked streets are absolutely teeming with all kinds of criminal activity, so it’s often best to come prepared. Aside from equipping your character with the game’s best futuristic weaponry, there are a number of ways that you can increase both your body’s survivability and enhance its combat abilities through prosthetics.

This is where the high-tech world of Cyberware comes in. Cyberware enables you to delve deep into your character’s playstyle, giving you huge amounts of choice when it comes to kitting them out with game-changing features. From Cyberoptic scanners that expose enemy weak points, to Cyberware weapons that allow you to attach blades to your forearms, there’s a prosthetic for every type of playstyle. Check out our Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberware guide below to find out everything you need to know.

Where to get Cyberware prosthetics

In order to equip Cyberware, you’ll first need to head on over to a Ripperdoc. These futuristic doctors can be found throughout Night City and will install all kinds of cybernetic prosthetics – for a price, of course. While many Ripperdocs perform legal surgeries, there are a number that choose to make their living on the black market.

These shady individuals specialize in fitting illegal military-grade tech, so you’ll want to pay them a visit if you wish to get Cyberpunk’s most deadly enhancements. Doctor Victor Vector is one such Ripperdoc who will happily fit these illegal prosthetics. His operating room can be found in Night City’s Wattson District and is accessed by entering Misty’s shop.

Once inside, you’ll be able to take a look at all Cyberware enhancements and upgrades you can equip. Just be warned that some of the game’s most powerful prosthetics will set you back large amounts of Eurodollars.

Confirmed Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberware prosthetics

While Cyberpunk 2077 has yet to be released, we do have some details on the various Cyberware prosthetics and enhancements you’ll be able to equip your character with. You can check out all the currently known Cyberware in the list below.

Mantis Blades – These blades are fitted to your forearms and allow for some incredibly lethal melee attacks.

Blood pump – This device is inserted into the body to help improve the healing process.

Micro-rotors – Passive Cyberware that improves character movement speed and precision.

Reflex tuners – A device that slows down time whenever your health enters a critical state.

Gorilla Hands – Hand enhancements that drastically increase your strength and melee power.

Titanium Bones – A mod that increases the player character’s carrying capacity by 20%.

Monowire – Fiber-optic wire that is inserted into the arm. This Cyberware can be used to slice open opponents.

Kerenzikov – A nervous system implant that activates slow motion whenever you successfully avoid an enemy attack.

Synlungs – Cybernetic lungs that greatly improve stamina regeneration.

Kiroshi Optical Scanner – Identifies weak points in enemies, machines, vehicles, and allows users to analyze objects. Certain upgrades will also show quest progression and gang affiliation.

Subdermal Grip – Enables the use of locked weapons with a +50% damage reduction. This handgrip also increases melee damage.

Projecticle Launch System – A fantastic missile-launcher that comes from the player’s palm of their hand.

We’ll be updating this list with all the latest Cyberware prosthetics once Cyberpunk 2077 officially launches, so make sure you come back here for all the future updates.