Every confirmed Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberware prosthetics

Published: 22/Oct/2020 17:35 Updated: 30/Nov/2020 12:44

by James Busby
Cyberpunk 2077 features a plethora of customization options that you can use to drastically change everything from your character’s looks, playstyle, and overall combat effectiveness. Here’s everything we know about Cyberpunk 2077’s Cyberware prosthetic enhancements.

Night City is an incredibly dangerous place and you’ll need to have your wits about you if you wish to avoid a grizzly death. After all, Cyberpunk 2077’s neon-soaked streets are absolutely teeming with all kinds of criminal activity, so it’s often best to come prepared. Aside from equipping your character with the game’s best futuristic weaponry, there are a number of ways that you can increase both your body’s survivability and enhance its combat abilities through prosthetics.

This is where the high-tech world of Cyberware comes in. Cyberware enables you to delve deep into your character’s playstyle, giving you huge amounts of choice when it comes to kitting them out with game-changing features. From Cyberoptic scanners that expose enemy weak points, to Cyberware weapons that allow you to attach blades to your forearms, there’s a prosthetic for every type of playstyle. Check out our Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberware guide below to find out everything you need to know. 

Where to get Cyberware prosthetics

Cyberpunk 2077 Ripperdoc
Victor will sort you out with all kinds of game-changing Cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077.

In order to equip Cyberware, you’ll first need to head on over to a Ripperdoc. These futuristic doctors can be found throughout Night City and will install all kinds of cybernetic prosthetics – for a price, of course. While many Ripperdocs perform legal surgeries, there are a number that choose to make their living on the black market. 

These shady individuals specialize in fitting illegal military-grade tech, so you’ll want to pay them a visit if you wish to get Cyberpunk’s most deadly enhancements. Doctor Victor Vector is one such Ripperdoc who will happily fit these illegal prosthetics. His operating room can be found in Night City’s Wattson District and is accessed by entering Misty’s shop. 

Once inside, you’ll be able to take a look at all Cyberware enhancements and upgrades you can equip. Just be warned that some of the game’s most powerful prosthetics will set you back large amounts of Eurodollars. 

Confirmed Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberware prosthetics

Cyberware screenshot
Cyberware will drastically impact your character’s playstyle and there are a lot of choices available.

While Cyberpunk 2077 has yet to be released, we do have some details on the various Cyberware prosthetics and enhancements you’ll be able to equip your character with. You can check out all the currently known Cyberware in the list below.

Mantis Blades – These blades are fitted to your forearms and allow for some incredibly lethal melee attacks.

Blood pump – This device is inserted into the body to help improve the healing process. 

Micro-rotors – Passive Cyberware that improves character movement speed and precision. 

Reflex tuners – A device that slows down time whenever your health enters a critical state. 

Gorilla Hands – Hand enhancements that drastically increase your strength and melee power. 

The Kiroshi Optical Scanner will make infiltration missions a lot easier.

Titanium Bones – A mod that increases the player character’s carrying capacity by 20%.

Monowire – Fiber-optic wire that is inserted into the arm. This Cyberware can be used to slice open opponents. 

Kerenzikov – A nervous system implant that activates slow motion whenever you successfully avoid an enemy attack.

Synlungs – Cybernetic lungs that greatly improve stamina regeneration.

Kiroshi Optical Scanner – Identifies weak points in enemies, machines, vehicles,  and allows users to analyze objects. Certain upgrades will also show quest progression and gang affiliation. 

Subdermal Grip – Enables the use of locked weapons with a +50% damage reduction. This handgrip also increases melee damage. 

Projecticle Launch System – A fantastic missile-launcher that comes from the player’s palm of their hand.

We’ll be updating this list with all the latest Cyberware prosthetics once Cyberpunk 2077 officially launches, so make sure you come back here for all the future updates.

Shroud reveals main reason why he’s excited for Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 28/Nov/2020 12:53

by Joe Craven
Shroud next to Cyberpunk 2077
Twitch: shroud/CD Projekt

shroud

Twitch veteran and ex-CS:GO pro Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has been discussing Cyberpunk 2077, explaining what he’s most looking forward to about CD Projekt Red’s upcoming title. 

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated titles of all time. From the studio that brought us the acclaimed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, there is no reason to suggest that it won’t be one of the best games of the year.

However, despite the anticipation and development team behind it, the game has been delayed multiple times, now set for a December 10 release.

Barring any further delays, fans will be able to jump into Night City just before Christmas. CD Projekt have been keen to emphasize there will be no further delays, but with the ongoing global health crisis we wouldn’t rule anything out just yet.

A xenomorph, doomguy, and v from cyberpunk 2077
Gearbox Software, CD Projekt Red, Bethesda Softworks
Cyberpunk 2077 is set for a December 2020 release, unless CD Projekt feel the need to push it back further.

During a November 27 live stream, the ex-Cloud9 CS:GO pro turned his thoughts to Cyberpunk 2077, revealing what he is most excited for regarding the upcoming futuristic RPG.

“One to ten, how excited are you for Cyberpunk?” shroud said, as fans questioned the streamer for his thoughts on the upcoming title. “I’m not like ten out of ten excitement but I’m definitely excited, you know. I am excited to see what their definition of next-gen is, that’s what I’m excited for.”

With the Xbox Series X and PS5 now live across the world, many fans are excited to get their hands on next-gen games from world-leading developers, to match their industry-leading consoles.

Shroud finished: “Like yeah the game’s gonna be great – cool. But I really wanna know are they [CD Projekt] actually gonna revolutionize and truly next-gen. We’ll see – that’s what I wanna know.”

It seems that shroud, like many of us, is simply excited to see how far world-leading dev teams can take gaming on a whole new level of console. From December 10 onwards, we should find out.