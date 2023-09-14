Can you play Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty without owning base game?

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’s release later this month is rapidly approaching, and player anticipation is at an all-time high. Since the paid expansion is already available for pre-order, many players are wondering if they can play the DLC, without owning a copy of the base game. We’ve got the answer for you right here.

Do you remember, the 26th night of September? That’s when you can take a ride back into Night City with the release of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

The desire to see Cyberpunk 2077 redeemed contributes to the anticipation for Phantom Liberty. Players who shelved the game due to its initial technical issues are anxious to return to Night City to see if the expansion can finally fulfill the game’s enormous potential.

CD Projekt Red The Phantom Liberty DLC will be a standalone story that expands the world of the core game.

As the release date nears, players around the globe are preparing to return to Night City, eager to explore its neon-lit streets and once more become a part of its gripping story. Before purchasing the Phantom Liberty DLC, players are wondering if they need to own the base game to experience the action CD Projekt Red has brought for fans.

Here’s the answer and some more before you jump into the next adventure in Night City.

Can you play Phantom Liberty without owning Cyberpunk 2077 base game?

No, you cannot access the Phantom Liberty DLC without owning a copy of the Cyberpunk 2077 base game. Once you purchase the expansion, it will be locked unless you own the base game, after which it will take you to your platform’s store from where you can get the original title.

As soon as you’re ready, download both games simultaneously so that you can switch between the two game modes from the main menu.

CD Projekt Red You can skip the core game story and head directly to Phantom Liberty DLC.

Can you directly play Phantom Liberty without starting the base game?

Yes, you can go directly to the Phantom Liberty DLC and enjoy it, even if you have not yet started the main game. When you initiate the expansion and select a new game, you will be given two options: Regular Start and Skip Ahead to Phantom Liberty.

Here, the game’s main menu suggests that you play “Regular Start” so that you are familiar with the events of the base game before proceeding to a brand-new storyline. If you skip to the Phantom Liberty narrative, however, your attribute points will be allocated automatically and you will be able to reset and redistribute them later.

So, there you have it — a brief guide on whether you need to own the base game to play Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC or not. For more Cyberpunk knowledge, be sure to check our other content and guides:

