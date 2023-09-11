Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC: Which parts of the update are free?

Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty DLC is dropping soon, and while parts of the new content will have to be purchased, there are a ton of awesome features that will also be included in a free update to the base game.

The Phantom Liberty DLC aims to expand on the already-impressive world of Night City and the immediate area around it. With new characters, areas, and weapons, it’ll be the biggest update to the game since its release, which is just as well seeing as it’s the only DLC confirmed for the game.

Article continues after ad

However, developers CD Projekt RED are also including a free update to Cyberpunk 2077 when the DLC drops, which will include a bunch of content for players, even if they aren’t buying the full DLC package.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a full list of all the free features included in the “update 2.0” that drops at the same time as the Phantom Liberty DLC:

Redesigned skill trees and perks: The skill trees and categories have been overhauled to feel more like abilities than simple stat increases.

Article continues after ad

Revamped cyberware and new capacity system: The way you get cybernetic upgrades has been changed, and there’s even a chance you might develop cyberpsychosis.

Vehicle combat and car chases: Shooting from vehicles is now an option, and car chases will occur outside of scripted events. However, the car-mounted weapons are only a part of the paid DLC.

Article continues after ad

Combat AI improvements: If you played Cyberpunk 2077 when it first dropped, you’ll know this is a big one. Enemies will be smarter and more engaging during fights.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

New police system: Same as above. Police were a major complaint when the game first released, and while they’ve been tuned since then, they’re getting a big change with this update.

UI and UX improvements: Interfaces and menu designs will be more intuitive and easier to read.

Loot, items, and crafting changes: These systems are going to be more engaging and meaningful in the base game

New radio stations: Two new stations will be added to vehicles and background sound. Good luck getting me to switch off Body Heat Radio though.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Keep up to date with all our latest guides on Cyberpunk 2077, as well as Phantom Liberty:

Cyberpunk 2077 Romance guide | Cyberpunk 2077 build classes explained | All Cyberpunk 2077 endings and how to unlock them | How to get Gorilla Arms | How to get the fastest car free: Rayfield Caliburn | Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty PC requirements | How to claim Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Witcher rewards | Is Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty the game’s only DLC? | How much does Phantom Liberty DLC cost?