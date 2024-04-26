GamingFallout

Fallout 4's new baseball launcher is OP with outrageous ragdoll effects

Brianna Reeves
fallout 4 new weaponBethesda Softworks

The next-gen update for Fallout 4 introduced a new baseball launcher weapon whose outrageous effects highlight the game’s ragdoll physics.

On top of providing performance and graphics boosts for new-gen consoles and PC, Fallout 4’s latest update gave all platforms access to fresh content offerings.

One such addition included the Makeshift Weapon Pack, which turns everyday items into deadly firearms. Thus, players can now wreak havoc in the wasteland while wielding destructive baseball launchers, nail guns, and piggy banks.

A gameplay video shared by Fallout-dedicated content creator ItsJabo specifically highlights the chaos the baseball launcher can cause. As demonstrated, firing the baseball-powered weapon using VATS can send an enemy flying through the air on impact.

Even more hilarious is that Fallout 4’s ragdoll physics resulted in the struck foe bouncing around the room at break-neck speeds. “This is the best patch ever… f**k explosives only, we’re doing the baseball run,” ItsJabo joked in the clip.

It’s unclear if this is an example of Fallout 4’s new weapon working as intended. Though it fixed numerous bugs, the patch also launched with several issues in tow. The baseball launcher’s hilarious effects may or may not count among them. Bethesda has yet to address the matter either way.

Notably, the update’s other new offerings introduced free Creation Club content and the Halloween Workshop. The Creation Club additions include Enclave Weapon skins, a Tesla Cannon, and much more. Meanwhile, the Halloween Workshop revolves around a spooky soiree filled with new props.

