EA FC 24: How to complete TOTS Douglas Ruiz Objectives challenge

Chris Studley
TOTS Ruiz headerEA Sports/FUTBIN

The 91 OVR TOTS Douglas Ruiz in EA FC 24 can be obtained by completing four in-game Objectives in Football Ultimate Team.

With the season set to end in the coming weeks, EA Sports kicked off the Team of the Season on April 26. The promo highlights the best performers from the world over a six-week period.

The Premier League gets its time to shine in FUT, as well as Douglas Ruiz. The Aston Villa midfielder has a 91 OVR TOTS card that can be obtained by completing time-limited Objectives.

Here’s how to get Ruiz.

TOTS Ruiz EA FC 24EA Sports

Full list of EA FC 24 Douglas Ruiz Objectives

There are four separate challenges players will need to achieve to complete the EA FC 24 TOTS Douglas Ruiz Objectives challenge. FC 24 players must grind in Squad Battles or Rivals/Champions to get each one done.

Additionally, players can also obtain XP that goes towards Season 6.

Here are the four Objectives:

  • Brazilian Baller – Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having min. three players from Brazil in your starting 11 (reward is 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)
  • Master of the Midfield – Assist a goal with a Midfielder in five separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (rewards are 250 XP and 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)
  • In it to Win it – Win seven matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having min. five Premier League players in your starting 11 (rewards are 250 XP and 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)
  • Finesse Finish – Score five goals using a Finesse Shot in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 75+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack)

Those who complete all four will receive a 91 OVR TOTS Douglas Ruiz card.

Tips for completing Douglas Ruiz Objectives

Since all of the Objectives can be completed through Squad Battles on Semi-Pro difficulty, this challenge is more about team-building.

Aside from quick midfielders, one will want players with Brazilian national status and the Premier League.

Base items for players like Alisson and Casemiro will work here.

Additionally, make sure to finish with a Finesse Shot. Xbox players can use the RB + B combo to perform a Finesse Shot, while PlayStation users need to use R1 + Circle.

This set of Objectives will expire on May 3.

Will EA Sports FC have crossplay? | EA FC 24 Evolutions explained | Is EA Sports FC coming to Xbox Game Pass?  | EA SPORTS FC 24: Best formations, custom tactics

About The Author

Chris Studley

Chris is a gaming writer for Dexerto who has covered the sports and gaming scenes for over five years. This has led him to become an expert on many sports games, inclduing Madden, NBA 2K, EA Sports FC and more. You can contact Chris at chris.studley@dexerto.com.

