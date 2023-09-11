Should you finish Cyberpunk 2077 before Phantom Liberty DLC?

The release of Phantom Liberty is right around the corner and you may wonder if the main Cyberpunk 2077 story needs to be completed before playing the DLC. In this guide, we’ve got the answer for you.

The one and only paid Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, Phantom Liberty, is gearing up to bring massive changes and a lot of new content to the game. It includes new abilities, characters, perks, and most importantly, a new story.

Update 2.0 is also on the cards, which will basically overhaul the entire game. Naturally, you may wonder if you need to complete the main game first before jumping onto the expansion.

Our guide here answers that question, so let’s jump right into it.

Do you need to finish Cyberpunk 2077 before playing Phantom Liberty DLC?

No, you don’t need to finish Cyberpunk 2077 before playing Phantom Liberty DLC.

As we mentioned earlier, it’s a separate expansion, meaning players will get to play new story dialogues and segments. If you’re someone who is yet to play the main campaign, it’s ideal as Update 2.0 will make the game much better, and Phantom Liberty DLC will also bring a new ending.

That being said, Update 2.0 is the free part of the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 update. As a result, it makes more sense to wait a little longer to enjoy the game in a refined manner than what players got to experience during launch.

So, there you have it — that’s a rundown clearing whether you need to finish Cyberpunk 2077 before playing the DLC. For more Cyberpunk knowledge, be sure to check our other content and guides:

