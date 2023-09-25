How to enter Capitan Caliente restaurant in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Finding the entrance to the Capitan Caliente restaurant in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty can be tricky, and here’s a guide with everything you need to progress with the story.

Phantom Liberty is the latest and the only Cyberpunk 2077 expansion. Much like CD Project Red’s previous project, The Witcher 3, the expansion gives the game a brand-new appeal with all the new missions and updates it features.

Now, while you’re on your Phantom Liberty playthrough, you’ll need to complete a quest named Lucretia My Reflection where you need to find the entrance to the Capitan Caliente restaurant.

Article continues after ad

At first glance, it may seem tricky but is actually quite simple if you have the correct attributes. With that said, here’s a handy guide on how to enter the Capitan Caliente restaurant in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

Article continues after ad

Read with caution, choom! There are a few minor spoilers below.

CD Projekt Red You can enter the restaurant in two ways.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: How to enter the Capitan Caliente restaurant

There are two ways to enter the Capitan Caliente restaurant in Phantom Liberty:

Follow the cables to the fusebox (long cut). Find the opening on the wall on the left side of the restaurant (shortcut).

Follow the cables to the fusebox

While doing the Lucretia My Reflection mission, you will find a guy named Ronald P.T. Malone, right near the front gate of the restaurant. He will show you this way once you bribe him with some eddies after having a small conversation.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

You may follow this path, but as we mentioned earlier, it’s a long cut meaning it requires you to go through a lot of hassle. So, it’s better to avoid this method and follow the shortcut instead.

Article continues after ad

Find the wall opening on the left side of Capitan Caliente

CD Projekt Red Moving this dumpster reveals another entrance to the Capitan Caliente restaurant.

If you’re still stuck and reached this point of the guide, then I suggest you continue walking ahead and find a green dumpster on the left side of the restaurant, right below the stairs.

The only thing you need to make sure of while choosing this way is to allot 9 Attribute Points to V’s Body. That’s it! You can then easily move the obstacle when the prompt shows and it will reveal a cracked opening leading to the inside of the Capitan Caliente restaurant.

Article continues after ad

If you haven’t allotted 9 Attribute points to the body, don’t worry. You can always refund a few from other parts and give them to the Body, which will allow you to move the obstacle easily. From there, you’ll be able to continue with the story, seamlessly.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it — that’s how easily you can enter the Capitan Caliente restaurant in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. For more about the expansion, be sure to check our other content and guides:

Article continues after ad

How to play Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC | Can you play Phantom Liberty without owning base game? | Should you finish Cyberpunk 2077 before Phantom Liberty? | Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty PC requirements | Best builds | All Perks | All Relic Skills | Which parts of Phantom Liberty DLC are free? | All new weapons | Can you romance Idris Elba’s character? | How to claim Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Witcher rewards | Who is Solomon Reed in Phantom Liberty?