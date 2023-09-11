All new weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty features plenty of new weapons for players to master and wield, so here’s every weapon that will be coming to the game.

Phantom Liberty aims to expand upon the Cyberpunk 2077 universe by adding a fresh story, skills, environments, vehicles, and quests. However, one of the most exciting additions to the game is the new weapons.

After all, equipping V with deadly firearms and melee weapons is arguably one of the most fun aspects of Cyberpunk. In fact, when you have access to the best Cyberpunk 2077 builds, you can make short work of even the most fearsome of foes.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, to get you up to speed, we’ve listed every weapon that will be coming to the Phantom Liberty expansion so far.

All Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty weapons

Order

CD Projekt RED

Order is a double-barreled shotgun that appears to have been modified with some rather bulky attachments. The chunky gun certainly looks rather menacing, with barbed wire and red spray paint coating the gun, while a skull and spider have been emblazoned upon the stock.

While no gameplay has been featured of the Order, we do know that it has been labeled as “Illegal” by local law enforcement, further suggesting that this shotgun will really pack a punch.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Grit

CD Projekt RED

Grit is a pint-sized pistol that is equipped with an extended mag, enabling V to quickly finish off low enemies. While we don’t know how much damage this new handgun will do, the added ammunition will come in handy during firefights with multiple opponents.

Just like with the Order shotgun, the Grit has also been labeled as “Illegal” so we imagine this compact weapon will be able to do some heavy lifting.

Warden

CD Projekt RED

SMGs have always been a staple in Cyberpunk 2077 and the Warden certainly aims to wow players with its firepower. This machine gun features a black and yellow design and appears to have been modified with a battery pack.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Because of this, we think it’s safe to assume that the Warden will be a Tech weapon that will enable players to charge their shots for higher penetration power – similar to that of the Arasaka Senkoh LX.

Osprey

CD Projekt RED

The Osprey is one of Phantom Liberty’s Sniper Rifles. This heavy-duty weapon certainly looks like it will pack a punch. Featuring a long barrel, beefy magazine, and a sleek scope, the Osprey could be the perfect companion for those who enjoy the more methodical approach of long-range combat.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Hercules

CD Projekt RED

Not much is known about Hercules. This so-called “Special” weapon has burn marks over its barrel, while a protective orange material seems to feed ammo or fuel into the magazine. There are even a number of hazard symbols that appear on the gun, suggesting that the Hercules is incredibly dangerous and somewhat volatile.

Article continues after ad

If we had to guess, it’s likely this Special weapon will likely douse V’s enemies in scorching hot flames or produce a toxic agent that can melt through even the tankiest of foes.

Article continues after ad

Rasetsu

CD Projekt RED

Rasetsu is Phantom Liberty’s second Sniper Rifle. However, unlike the Osprey, the Rasetsu is much longer and chunkier, which suggests that this gun will be able to penetrate through heavily armored foes.

There’s also the fact that it’s produced by Tsunami Defense Systems, one of the three top-tier weapons manufacturers in Cyberpunk 2077. Tsunami Defense Systems are known to produce weapons that utilize the very best technology.

Article continues after ad

Judging from the previous Tsunami Nekomata and Tsunami Ashura Sniper Rifles, we expect the Rasetsu will offer charged shots or some form of targeting assistance. It’s also interesting to note, that the Rasetsu scope states “Neural Link Stable,” so it could even provide V with some form of Neuralware enhancements.

Article continues after ad

Thermal Katana

CD Projekt RED

Katanas are a go-to for many Cyberpunk players who enjoy melee combat. The Thermal Katana features a glowing red blade, that looks like it will be able to melt through enemies’ armor, enabling V to slice and dice their foes no matter how tanky they are.

So, there you have it, that’s every weapon in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty so far. As always, we’ll be updating this article as and when new weapons are announced, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, why not head over to our Cyberpunk page to see the latest Phantom Liberty news and guides?

Cyberpunk 2077 Romance guide | Cyberpunk 2077 build classes explained | All Cyberpunk 2077 endings and how to unlock them | How to get Gorilla Arms in Cyberpunk 2077 | Cyberpunk 2077: How to enable cross-progression on PlayStation, Xbox, & PC | How to get the fastest car free in Cyberpunk 2077