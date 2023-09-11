All Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Perks revealed so far

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty has redesigned the game’s skill tree, so here are all the Perks that have been revealed so far.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty skill tree has undergone a drastic change, with new skills now being available for players to unlock. Not only do they put an emphasis on switching up individual playstyles, but they also look flashier and deadlier than ever before.

Understanding how Phantom Liberty’s Perks work and what they do will enable you to effortlessly cut through the game’s enemies. This is especially true when you utilize the new Cyberpunk Phantom Liberty weapons.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, without further ado, here are all the new Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Perks.

All Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Skill Tree Perks

CD Projekt RED Cyberpunk Phantom Liberty has reworked the game’s Skill Tree and Perks.

There are a total of nine perks in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty that have been revealed so far, all of which serve to enhance V’s cybernetic abilities. From deadly melee finishing moves to increased aerial mobility, Phantom Liberty will enable players to take control of the battlefield like never before.

All the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Perks that have been revealed so far can be seen below:

Article continues after ad

Bladerunner

CD Projekt RED

Bladerunner is a finisher that enables V to kill enemies, with a fancy new finishing move. During the Phantom Liberty gameplay trailer, we see V using her Katana to down an enemy, forcing them to their knees before lopping off their head with one clean swing.

Article continues after ad

Bullet Deflect

CD Projekt RED

As the name suggests, Bullet Deflect enables V to deflect bullets with her Katana, sending projectiles back to their sender. This will prove invaluable to players who enjoy melee combat, but want to add something with an offensive twist.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Opportunist

CD Projekt RED

Opportunist sees V unleash her inner Texas Chainsaw Massacre, unleashing a deadly chainsaw strike to an unsuspecting enemy’s kneck. This skill will likely enable melee players to quickly take down enemies with some gory instakills.

Air Dash

CD Projekt RED

Air Dash sees V dash while midair, giving them increased aerial mobility. The skill also appears to slow down time, allowing players to quickly line up some juicy headshots. This skill will likely come in handy as a traversal mechanic as well.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Savage Sling

CD Projekt RED

Savage Sling is another finisher that enables players to kill enemies with melee weapons, with the added benefit of being able to pick up and launch them at other opponents.

Pull!

CD Projekt RED

Pull sees V throw out a grenade that distracts enemies, allowing players to follow up with other deadly skills like Deadeye. This will likely be incredibly useful when your foes are grouped together or when you need to keep the heat off you during prolonged firefights.

Article continues after ad

Deadeye

CD Projekt RED

Deadeye sees V dash forward before methodically head-shotting nearby enemies with increased precision.

So, there you have it, that’s every Perk in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty revealed so far. Make sure you check out our Cyberpunk 2077 page for all the latest news and guides.

Article continues after ad

Cyberpunk 2077 Romance guide | Cyberpunk 2077 build classes explained | All Cyberpunk 2077 endings and how to unlock them | How to get Gorilla Arms in Cyberpunk 2077 | Cyberpunk 2077: How to enable cross-progression on PlayStation, Xbox, & PC | How to get the fastest car free in Cyberpunk 2077