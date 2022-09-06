Cyberpunk 2077 DLC finally confirmed with Phantom Liberty expansion for current-gen only

Players can return to Night City in 2023 with a new DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 with the new Phantom Liberty expansion.

Despite its hairy launch, CD Projekt Red promised that its latest flagship game, Cyberpunk 2077, would continue to get support via DLC and expansion sets after launch.

Those were initially delayed as CDPR responded to bugs and issues that players were finding throughout the game, particularly on console. This hurt sales and left negative word of mouth amongst gamers.

As a result, many eager Netrunners and Rockerboys began to grow concerned that the development team would be pared down after launch and that promised DLC might not come.

However, CDPR has made good on their promise when they revealed the most first Cyberpunk 2077 expansion pack, Phantom Liberty.

What is Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty?

Based on the trailer released by CDPR, Phantom Liberty will see the player character, V, joining the New United States of America.

In the Cyberpunk lore, the New United States of America replaced the crumbling USA, but was under the thumb of major corporations like Militech.

Night City, the setting of the base Cyberpunk 2077, is the largest city in the New United States of America, so it does appear that the expansion will still take V through the same map, although there are hints that this could feature brand new locations such as the greenhouse shown.

It’s not known when this expansion would take place in the course of Cyberpunk 2077’s story, as the player could end up in vastly different endings depending on their player choices.

However, the trailer does feature the return of Johnny Silverhand, played by Keanu Reeves, suggesting that the expansion might not take place after the events of the base game. Or that the Immortality Chip the player stole left some remnants of the rocker still in V’s head.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will release for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2023.