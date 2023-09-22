How to get Thermal Katana (Errata) in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0

The Errata is a Thermal Katana that you can get early in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0. Here’s a handy guide with the melee weapon’s location and the way you need to follow to add it to your build in the game.

The 2.0 update for Cyberpunk 2077 has finally dropped, breathing a new life into the game and a reason for players to experience it the way it was supposed to be in 2020. With the arrival of this overhaul, players can also get their hands on a sleek and burning blade. pretty early in their playthroughs.

The Errata is a Tier 5 weapon or the ‘Iconic’ variant of the normal Katana and is a perfect addition to the arsenal for players who are aiming to Hack and Slash their way through enemies in Night City.

With that said, here’s a guide with everything you need to get the weapon.

CD Projekt Red You can get the Errata pretty early in the game.

How to get the Errata Thermal Katana in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0

Getting the Errata Thermal Katana in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 is fairly simple. Simply follow the steps we have mentioned below:

Open the map, and move towards the central-eastern segment. Mark the location under the bridge, between the ‘Republic East’ and ‘Longshore South’ fast travel points. Once you reach there, enter the building that says ‘Electric Corporation’ in red and white. After entering, continue towards the right until you come across ‘Sector-0’ with attached stairs. Keep moving down the stairs until you can see a door with a ‘No Entry’ sign. Open it and head right inside. Head towards the left of the sign that says ‘Sector-1’ and continue moving straight. You will come across a dark corridor with a door on the right at the very end. Continue moving further down and after a couple of dark rooms and doors with neon-pink lights, you will arrive at the room with the Errata. Once you’re near the furnace to grab the Katana, a warning saying ‘Enemies have been alerted’ will appear on top. Press ‘F’ on your keyboard, ‘X’ on your PlayStation controller, or ‘A’ on your Xbox controller to take the weapon.

Now, you can open your inventory and equip the new Thermal Katana from there.

CD Projekt Red / Reddit The Errata is a Tier 5 weapon.

Errata stats in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0

Here are the stats of the Errata in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0:

Purpose Value Attack Speed 2.12 Damage per Hit 105.55 Stamina Cost 6.40 Armor Penetration +25% Burn Chance +30% Inventory Space 4.5 Sell Value (Eurodollars) 6,852

So, there you have it — that’s how you can get the Errata Katana in Cyberpunk 2077. For more about the game and Phantom Liberty expansion, be sure to check our other content and guides:

