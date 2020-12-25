 5 most absurd Cyberpunk 2077 bugs you have to see - Dexerto
Cyberpunk 2077

5 most absurd Cyberpunk 2077 bugs you have to see

Published: 25/Dec/2020 19:11

by James Busby
Cyberpunk 2077 promo art
CD Projekt

Corporations run riot, crime is constantly on the rise, and strange visual oddities appear at every turn. The future is certainly bleak and full of bugs in Cyberpunk 2077.

Despite receiving several hotfixes since launch and undergoing a massive refund fiasco, Cyberpunk 2077 still remains a buggy mess. From T-posing enemies to absurd texture glitches, Night City is home to some truly hilarious bugs. If you’ve spent any amount of time in games sprawling metropolis, then chances are you’ve encountered some bizarre occurrences. 

While many Cyberpunk fans have rightfully been disappointed in the game’s buggy performance, there have been many who choose to revel in their discovery. In fact, social media and various streaming platforms have been bombarded with thousands of clips of Cyberpunk 2077 misbehaving. So then, it’s only right that we list a few of our favorites. 

The no pants bike glitch

Popular Twitch streamer SwaggerSouls encountered this bug while driving through Night City on his bike. As SwaggerSouls tears his way down the street, his character ends up standing up and leaving his shorts on the bike’s seat. Instead of adopting the usual seated method used to ride a bike, V adopts a mini T-pose and drives naked from the waist down towards horrified onlookers. 

When V finally decides things are getting a bit too chilly, he sits back down on the bike, leaving a floating head above him. While this is happening, SwaggerSouls can be heard cackling in the background. It’s certainly a unique way to ride a bike and one we wouldn’t recommend. 

Car hijack gone wrong

Cyberpunk 2077 may be set in the not too distant future, but despite the game’s technological advances, teleportation still doesn’t exist. Well, not officially anyway. This mind-boggling bug happened to Reddit user JokerOnRL when he attempted to hijack a nearby car. 

However, this player got more than he bargained for when he tossed the car’s owner out of the vehicle. During the game’s grab animation, the camera turns upside down and sends the car flying onto a nearby roof. Quite how he managed to get down remains a mystery. 

A driverless win

At first, this bug may seem rather mundane – after all, it’s just a missing button prompt glitch. However, what follows is the race of a lifetime. Upon selecting the Beast in Me: Santo Domingo quest, Reddit user BattleScones can be seen heading over to his car. Everything looks normal as all the racers are all lined up ready to begin. However, BattleScones quickly realizes that he can’t actually get into his car.

Instead of giving up, the player jumps onto the car in front of him and begins the race. What follows is a series of random events that see everything from flying bikes to numerous car collisions. Even a Delamain cab makes its way into the race and smashes into the player’s car. However, what really separates this clip from the others, is BattleScones’ hilarious commentary. 

He’s in rough shape, but alive

During the Big in Japan Side Job, V must head over to the Tyger Claw infested slums on the outskirts of Kabuki. It’s here where the player must locate a man who has been locked inside a container. It’s a pretty simple quest and one that can be completed fairly quickly provided you manage to take down the local gang members. 

However, for Reddit user mop_lawyer, this wasn’t to be the case. Upon opening the container, glass instantly shatters and lands on the body that had fallen out of the container. This instantly results in a Doom-like death that sees the body explode, leaving nothing but a gunky pool of blood behind. V can then be heard saying “Ah sh*t. He’s in rough shape…but alive. Let’s see what Dennis has to say.”

Unless V managed to copy the man’s consciousness onto an Araska engram, there’s no way this man is joining the living. 

The Heist gun glitch (Heavy Spoilers)

If you haven’t completed Cyberpunk 2077’s prologue, then be sure to finish it and come back before you watch the above clip. Now that’s out the way, we can dive into what makes this glitch so funny and heartbreaking at the same time. For the majority of Cyberpunk players, The Heist was a defining moment – one that helps cement V’s motives for the rest of the game.

However, Matroska _ had the mission’s emotional climax ruined thanks to a visual glitch that replaced the Relic with a gun. Instead of taking the Relic out of his head, Jackie pulls a floating gun from out of his head and places it into V’s. Not only does this bug completely destroy what is otherwise an emotional scene, it also turns it into a comedic one that is devoid of any impact. 

So there you have it, five of the most absurd bugs we’ve seen in Cyberpunk 2077. For more Cyberpunk 2077 news and updates, follow us on @Dexerto.

5 essential Cyberpunk 2077 mods for PC you need to install

Published: 25/Dec/2020 13:00 Updated: 25/Dec/2020 15:17

by Ava Thompson-Powell
CD Projekt Red

With Cyberpunk 2077’s beautifully crafted, immersive city at players’ disposal with Night City, it’s only natural for PC players to want to mod it. Here are the 5 mods every PC player needs to be using right now.

While Cyberpunk 2077’s storyline and artistry is undoubtedly beautiful, it’s safe to say that the meat of the game leaves a lot to be desired. With a world that places such an emphasis on body modification and customization, the stark reality is that what’s available to players is incredibly stifling.

Fortunately for all of the PC gamers out there (sorry, console folks) modders are yet again saving the day with some fantastic Cyberpunk mods to improve your gaming experience.

User-Friendly Hairstyle Changer Mod

Hairstyle changer mod in Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red
This vital mod restores some of the much-needed customization options to Night City.

Created by UTF8X on Nexus mods, this Cyberpunk mod is absolutely essential for players to be able to take further control of their character’s appearance. Perhaps a hairstyle looks great in the creator but didn’t turn out to look quite right on V in-game. In an RPG where customization is paramount, it’s shocking that Cyberpunk doesn’t include a barber, tattooist, or plastic surgeon to visit to switch up your looks in exchange for a few eddies.

For now, this incredibly easy-to-use mod gives us back some of that freedom. For those of us who aren’t comfortable with coding and HxD, this simple EXE file modifies the hairstyle of a particular save file, allowing you to experiment with different looks. The executable needs to be launched when not in-game, though, and it’s also wise to back up your saves with a copy in case anything goes wrong.

The creator also notes that they’re looking into working on adding beard compatibility, along with eye and hair color changes, so make sure to check back with the creator often.

Better Vehicle Handling Mod

A car driving through Night City at night time in Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red
Turn floaty vehicle handling into something more substantial with these ini file tweaks.

Nexus mods user CalinZ2 has provided players with some great file tweaks that are incredibly easy to install. Aiming to take away some of the floaty driving, it attempts to take away some of the frustration of vehicles almost icy road-like handling. You’ll be able to turn your ride without fear of veering off into a wall of passing NPC, and handbrakes feel much more responsive when you’re blasting down a road and wanting to make a turn.

To install this mod, all you need to do is drag and drop the contents of the zip file into the location of Cyberpunk 2077 folder. The author is constantly updating this mod, too, providing further tweaks and slightly different tunings to make the handling fit what feels most natural to you.

E to Interact – V to walk and Drive Mod

Image showing the E ton interact mod in action in Cyberpunk 2077
Nexus Mods: Ausasan1 / CD Projket Red
This mod’s changes to PC’s controls makes using a keyboard a much smoother experience.

While PCs have great functionality for mapping actions and allowing smooth movement-world, sometimes the default options don’t feel quite right. This mod over on Nexus mods by Asunan1 adds fantastic functionality to keyboard users.

This mod for Cyberpunk includes a slow drive and walk toggle that activates by holding down the V key, (apt for V themselves) meaning you’re able to explore the world more carefully, and it’ll aid in the initial driving experience outside of the above-mentioned mod.

As well as this, you’re getting a dedicated dodge button by pressing Left Ctrl, taking away the need for a double-tap to move away from enemies.

With more fantastic options for tuning to cater to your needs, including further button remaps and an option to use scrolling to move through dialogue options, this mod will make your experience much easier to navigate through.

Third-Person Mod

While this mod isn’t out yet, it provides a fantastic look at what could be possible down the line for players who want a third-person experience. The mod, posted on YouTube by Cineagle has been blowing up with fans, and rightly so.

The decision for CD Projekt to keep the game a solely first-person experience was a valid artistic decision (as we’ve seen with games like Mirror’s Edge), but many similar RPGs like Red Dead Redemption 2, Fallout, and The Elder Scrolls series ultimately leaves the choice in the hands of the player.

Choice, resulting in player agency is always a fantastic thing, and a third-person mod would be sure to allow players to explore the world through a new lens. With over 300,000 views on YouTube, it seems that many also view this mod as a necessity.

While it doesn’t look like the uploader has much interest in creating a full-blown mod from this, they do share that they have friends who may be looking into it for the future. It’s a fantastic look at what could come down the line.

Better Field of View Slider Mod

The Better FOV Slider mod menu showcased in Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red
This FOV slider provides further control, taking away the motion sickness some people get at certain FOV settings.

This handy dandy mod makes it much easier to further control your visual experience in Cyberpunk. The default FOV options can be slightly too stifling for some players, and so this mod provides tweaks to each current setting by reducing how much the FOV is affected by what setting you choose.

It gives players a minimum FOV of 30 for an incredibly narrow field of view, with a contrasting maximum of 150 for a wider perspective. This is great for people that want to see more of a scene, or perhaps want to take cool photos through the first-person perspective in photo mode.

So, there you have it – five fantastic Cyberpunk mods that will totally change up your trip through Night City. Be sure to be check back often, we’ll update as we find more!