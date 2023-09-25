All Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty achievements & trophies

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is nearly here and if you’re wondering what achievements and trophies you can get after completing the new quests, then we’ve got everything you need to know.

Phantom Liberty is the one and only paid DLC for Cyberpunk 2077. After a disastrous launch in 2020, the new expansion along with Update 2.0 has polished the game to what players expected three years ago.

CD Projekt Red is known for releasing considerably long expansions and it’s no different for Phantom Liberty. The new DLC includes new quests, tons of gigs, side jobs, and new endings. Naturally, it comes with many achievements and trophies for you to earn.

With that said, here’s a rundown of all the achievements and trophies in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

CD Projekt Red The Phantom Liberty DLC is a standalone story that expands the world of the core game.

How many Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty achievements and trophies are there?

There are a total of 13 achievements in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. While some of them are visible, others are hidden. Meaning you’ll need to perform specific tasks to achieve them.

We’ve listed down all the achievements in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty below.

All visible Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty achievements & trophies

These are all the achievements and trophies that are visible in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty:

Achievement Task All the President’s Men Save President Myers Arachnophobia Defeat the Chimera Dirty Deeds Complete every Gig in Dogtown Easy come, easy go Steal the Arasaka medical truck or deliver 10 vehicles to El Capitan Judgement Day Eliminate three bosses from the “Increased criminal activity” category Relic Ruler Unlock all Perks in the Relic Perk tree The APB is Not Enough Become Dogtown’s most-wanted criminal

CD Projekt Red Cyberpunk 2077 is expected to have a big increase in players following the 2.0 patch and Phantom Liberty DLC.

Hidden Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty achievements & trophies

The achievements and trophies that we have listed below are all the hidden ones for the expansion:

Achievement Task King of Cups Fulfill Songbird’s request King of Pentacles Refuse Songbird’s request King of Swords Take Songbird home King of Wands Take Songbird to the stars Spin Doctor Complete “Run This Town” The Tower Survive Night City, and start a new life

These achievements earn you Bronze trophies only. You won’t need to complete the DLC to earn Never Fade Away, aka the Platinum trophy, as it can be earned by completing the main game.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about the achievements and trophies in Phantom Liberty. For more about the expansion, be sure to check our other guides below:

