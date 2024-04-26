How to change appearance in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves allows you to sail the vast seas of the Caribbean while also letting you change your pirate character’s appearance. Here’s how you can do it in the game.

Sea of Thieves lets you choose your character’s appearance as you start the game. However, if you wish to change your pirate attire later, you must spend Ancient Coins which is the in-game currency of Sea of Thieves. While you can still change your character to an extent by using Curses if you wish to change your character preset, however, you can only do so by spending Ancient Coins.

So, here’s everything you need to know about how to change your appearance in Sea of Thieves and how many Ancient Coins you will have to shell out.

How to change your character appearance in Sea of Thieves?

Rare To change your character’s appearance purchase the Pirate Appearance Potion from the Pirate Emporium.

The only way to change your pirate’s appearance in Sea of Thieves is by purchasing the Pirate Appearance Potion which can be bought from the Pirate Emporium for 149 Ancient Coins. This will then allow you to choose from the character presets like you did at the beginning of the game.

Now the question arises how to earn Ancient Coins? You can either do this by killing Ancient Skeletons that spawn at random near players in Islands, Forts, or Sea Forts. Or you can go the easy way by simply buying these Ancient Coins using real money.

The Secret Stash of Ancients containing 150 Ancient Coins can be bought for $1.99 while the Lost Chest of the Ancients containing 550 Ancient Coins can be bought for $5.99.

