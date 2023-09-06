How to play Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC

2023 will finally welcome Cyberpunk 2077‘s first expansion to play – the Phantom Liberty DLC. If you’re eager to get straight into it but want to know how to unlock it or if you need to play any of the original, here’s a quick and easy explainer for you.

You’d be hard-pressed to argue that Cyberpunk 2077 hasn’t been getting better and better since launch. The game’s debut has gone down in infamy due to its near-endless list of bugs and issues. In 2023 though, it’s a different story.

Article continues after ad

CD Projekt Red’s original vision looks to have come to fruition. Phantom Liberty brings a new district to explore, new weapons, vehicles, and so much more. Many fans will understandably be desperate to hop into the game’s new content.

Article continues after ad

If you fall into this bracket, let’s get you sorted.

CD Projekt Red

How to unlock Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC

Cyberpunk 2077 players will need to reach Act 2’s “I Walk The Line” Quest before they can access the Phantom Liberty DLC.

The new district of Dogtown is home to Phantom Liberty. By reaching this location, players will gain access to Pacifica – and in turn Dogtown. This is approximately halfway through the game’s main story missions, so it’ll be a few hours before you can see what’s new.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Another option to play the DLC straight away is to pick the new content from the Cyberpunk 2077 main menu. Doing this will allow you to bypass everything and hop into Phantom Liberty. Do note that you’ll have to make a new character if you choose this option.

Article continues after ad

Do you need to beat Cyberpurpuk 2077 to play Phantom Liberty DLC?

Quite simply, no, you don’t need to beat Cyberpunk 2077 to play the Phantom Liberty DLC.

Again, just follow either of the instructions above. You can jump in blindly with a new character, or see what the game has to offer until you encounter the content naturally.

Article continues after ad

We hope that answers everything you need to know about accessing and playing Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty DLC. For more on the expansion, and title in general, here are more guides:

Cyberpunk 2077 Romance guide | Cyberpunk 2077 build classes explained | All Cyberpunk 2077 endings and how to unlock them | How to get Gorilla Arms | How to get the fastest car free: Rayfield Caliburn | Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty PC requirements | How to claim Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Witcher rewards | Is Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty the game’s only DLC? | How much does Phantom Liberty DLC cost? | Is Keanu Reeves returning as Johnny Silverhand? | All new features, quests, districts, weapons & more | Who is Solomon Reed in Phantom Liberty DLC? Idris Elba role explained

Article continues after ad