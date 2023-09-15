Best builds for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Players are preparing to return to Night City as the release of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and update 2.0 is approaching fast. Even though there are numerous ways to select your playstyle, whether as a Brawler or a Netrunner, the expansion introduces several new build options. So, we’ve compiled the best builds for you to choose from.

In the neon-lit world of Cyberpunk 2077, players can become cybernetically enhanced legends if they so choose. Character builds, which enable players to customize their protagonist, V, to their preferred playstyle, are central to this experience.

The upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC represents a substantial expansion of the Cyberpunk 2077 universe, introducing players to a revamped Night City filled with new quests and an engaging storyline filled with subterfuge elements.

CD Projekt RED Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty has reworked the Skill Tree and Perks to offer more unique builds.

In addition, the expansion features three unique character builds that redefine how players approach challenges, offering a variety of gameplay experiences, whether it’s about your survival or slashing enemies on the go.

Best builds in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

During a brand new episode of Night City Wire on September 14, 2023, CD Projekt RED developers announced three of their favorite new character builds that players can choose from, with the upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion and update 2.0. They are – Bullet Time Ninja, Hack & Slash Netrunner, and Savage Slugger Solo.

CD Projekt RED Players can now use the build planner to plan their approach in the game.

These builds offer different perks, skills and finishers to players to use during combat. Using the newly added Build Planner, which is now live on the official Cyberpunk website, players can construct their own builds and make informed decisions about how to spend their Attribute and Perk points in the game.

The expanded Build Planner features the skill tree from the base game as well as the upcoming Relic tree coming with the Phantom Liberty, which enables lethal finishers and maximizes the power of V’s cybernetic implants making them a force to be reckoned with.

Here’s what each of these builds offer.

Bullet Time Ninja

Bullet-Time Ninja is one of the quickest builds in Cyberpunk 2077, making optimum use of the reflexes attributes in your skill tree and unleashing the full power of your Katana and melee weapons. Using the relic tree in Phantom Liberty, you can activate lethal finishing moves for weapons such as the Mantis Blades, which allow you to charge them and leap to hard-to-reach foes in order to slash them.

The build also enables you to block and deflect gunfire with your katana and swiftly dash towards the enemy to execute a lethal slash. You can activate the Bullet-Time Ninja build in the game by assigning your perks and attribute points by referencing the Build Planner preset on the official site.

Hack & Slash Netrunner

In Cyberpunk 2077, you can select Hack & Slash Netrunner if you like to use fast hacks and then easily decapitate your opponents. With the 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty expansion, you will be able to use multiple quickhacks on the same enemies consecutively to annihilate them and all nearby threats.

The DLC increases your RAM memory and recovery rate, allowing you to unleash your inner ultimate Netrunner and effortlessly hack a large number of enemy groups and mechs during intense combat. You can also hack and detonate vehicles to utilize environmental objects to your advantage.

However, if you choose, you can also close in and use your now-more-powerful monowire to slit your enemies to bits. You can activate the Hack & Slash Netrunner build in the game by assigning your perks and attribute points by referencing the Build Planner preset on the official site.

Savage Slugger Solo

Savage Slugger Solo enables you to unleash your inner ruthless brawler and close in on your opponents with heavy melee weapons, such as the Hammer. You can rush in to push back your enemies, use the Quake perk to stomp on them like Thor, or even lift them up and toss them at other players to eliminate them.

Using your Gorilla Arms implant, you are now able to crush enemies with a single blow, thanks to the relic tree finisher. Additionally, you can use lethal shotguns to eliminate multiple enemies in one shot.

You can activate the Savage Slugger Solo build in the game by assigning your perks and attribute points by referencing the Build Planner preset on the official site.

We’ll keep this article updated with new player builds as they arrive, but for now these are some of the preset ones you can use before returning to Night City to check out the Phantom Liberty DLC and Update 2.0.

