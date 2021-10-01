How to unlock the LAPA in Warzone and Cold War

Unlocking the LAPA in Warzone and Cold War Season 6 will be a top priority for any player SMG aficionado, so here’s how you can add it to your weapon loadout.

The LAPA is the latest SMG that can be unlocked in Warzone and Cold War’s Season 6 update, which is also bringing the Hammer and Sickle to the game. The Haunting event will be kicking off CoD’s Halloween festivities, bringing with it plenty of exciting content to dive into.

However, one of the most highly anticipated releases is that of the LAPA – a lightweight prototype SMG with reliable damage and good firing control. Unlike the meta OTs 9 and MAC-10 loadouts, the LAPA has a slower rate and increased range damage.

Whether the new SMG has what it takes to claim a spot within Warzone’s SMG meta rankings remains to be seen, but it is one weapon you’ll want to unlock.

How to unlock the LAPA in Warzone & Cold War

The LAPA is unlocked by completing challenges in The Haunting event, where it will be obtained as an in-game event reward. While we don’t know the exact details of The Haunting event challenges, it will likely follow a similar pattern to the Sai from The Numbers event.

If completing in-game challenges isn’t for you, then the LAPA can always be unlocked in the Store by purchasing the Weapon Blueprint. The LAPA is officially described as a “lightweight prototype with reliable damage and good firing control. Improved handling and range with a slower fire rate.”

Whether the LAPA will be difficult to unlock remains to be seen, but we’ll be updating this guide once we have more information. In the meantime, why not check out our other Warzone guides to help prepare yourself for the Season 6 festivities.

