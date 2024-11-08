How to unlock Saug SMG in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 1

The Saug SMG is returning in Black Ops 6 with the start of Season 1. Here’s how you’ll be able to get your hands on it for both multiplayer and Warzone.

Black Ops 6 has been pretty well received by the Call of Duty community. The single-player campaign and new omnimovement system have drawn big praise, but the multiplayer maps have let the side down.

In order to keep the hype going, the seasonal updates have to the mark as well. It can be a tricky thing to balance, as we’ve seen over the last few years, as these updates can take things in a different direction.

Season 1 of Black Ops 6 seems like a doozy, however. There is the integration with Warzone, a host of new multiplayer maps – including the return of Hacienda from Black Ops 4 – and, of course, new weapons.

The two we’ve seen already are another blast from the past. The Krig assault rifle and Saug SMG are a pair of fan favorites from the Black Ops franchise, but we’re focusing on the SMG here.

To get your hands on the iconic Black Ops 4 Saug, you’ve got to reach Page 6 in the Season 1 battle pass.

It is the HVT tier – High-Value Target tier – reward. So, you’ve got to unlock everything else with tokens on that page before you’ll get the Saug. On top of that, you’ll also be able to get a Saug blueprint upon reaching Page 11.

Anyone who played Black Ops 4 knows that the SMG was incredibly deadly at close range as akimbo. That’ll be the case in Black Ops 6 too.

Four more weapons will be added later in Season 1 Reloaded. These are the Maelstrom shotgun, Power Drill, Cleaver, and AMR Mod 4 sniper. And yes, that sniper is the Barratt 50-Cal.