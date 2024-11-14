What is the Armory in Warzone & Black Ops 6?

If you still need to unlock a weapon or attachment from MW3 or MW2 for Warzone, the Armory provides an easy pathway to do so. It also allows Black Ops 6 players to unlock items they may have missed from previous seasons.

Including every MW2, MW3, and BO6 weapon, there are 177 weapons in Warzone Season 1. Some players suspected that guns from previous titles wouldn’t compete with the current weapon pool, but Raven Software thought ahead. Though they did silently remove one weapon in particular.

MW2 weapons had their visual recoil reduced, and attachments received significant improvements. Based on community feedback, all shotguns and sniper rifles now have one-shot kill potential within their maximum damage ranges.

And if that wasn’t already enough, the development team went back and buffed individual weapons. With that in mind, we expect old weapons to be viable, so it’s worth going back and unlocking them.

Warzone Armory explained

The Armory is unlocked at Player Level 24 and is added to the Level Unlock Menu. In the Armory, you can unlock items that can’t be unlocked through normal weapon progression. For example, if a BO6 player fails to unlock the Saug SMG before Season 1 expires, they can do so here.

For Warzone, the Armory is a means to unlock any MW2 or MW3 weapon, attachment, or Aftermarket Part you may have missed.

To do so, you only need to activate an item in the Armory. And then from there, the item will be unlocked after the XP requirement is met.

If you want to earn XP fast, we recommend playing Nuketown 24/7 for high-elimination matches or Warzone, as XP is gained much quicker. Specifically, Plunder is always an excellent way to rack up battle royale eliminations, and Resurgence is also a great game mode to earn XP.

Check out our guides on the best Model L and C9 loadouts for two weapons you can use to earn XP.