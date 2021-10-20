The Haunting challenge guide: Every Warzone & Black Ops Cold War task & reward

The Haunting event is now active across both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War so we’ve put together a guide for every single challenge and reward you’ll want to complete before it’s too late.

Whether you’re dropping into Verdansk or just loading into some multiplayer action, there’s no escaping the new frights now in effect with The Haunting event.

As per usual with limited-time spectacles in CoD, a huge batch of new challenges is now available. From Halloween-themed emblems to new weapon charms, there are plenty of exclusive rewards available now until November 2.

So to help you keep on top of it all, here’s a rundown on every challenge in The Haunting event across Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

Advertisement

The Haunting event: Warzone challenges & rewards

Challenges on the Warzone side range from completing matches to interacting with new gameplay features.

All nine are sure to bring their own frights so be aware of jump scares throughout your runs.

Challenge Reward Play 5 matches in The Ghosts of Verdansk playlist Fire Slick M82 blueprint Earn a Top 10 final placement with your Squad in The Ghosts of Verdansk playlist 3 times Frightening Watch Eliminate 10 enemy Ghosts in The Ghosts of Verdansk playlist Respirator weapon charm Eliminate 10 enemy Humans while playing as your Operator in The Ghosts of Verdansk playlist Final Summons animated emblem Eliminate 5 enemy Humans while playing as a Ghost in The Ghosts of Verdansk playlist Bloody Knife reticle As a Ghost, redeploy as your Operator by collecting 3 souls or performing a Finishing Move on a standing, crouching, or prone Human enemy Murderous Mime sticker Use 3 Scared Ground locations to reduce your Fear Meter in The Ghosts of Verdansk playlist Underworld calling card Answer 3 phones in The Ghosts of Verdansk playlist Prophecy sticker Experience 3 Hallucinations while you have a full Fear Meter in The Ghosts of Verdnask playlist Tentacle weapon charm

The Haunting event: Black Ops Cold War challenges & rewards

Black Ops Cold War’s challenges vary from grinding out kills to placing among the top 3 in certain modes.

You’ve got your work cut out for you here but The Haunting rewards are certainly worth your time.

Challenge Reward Play and complete 5 matches in Multiplayer or Zombies The Haunting event playlists Blasting Lantern blueprint Get 200 Multiplayer eliminations in the Nuketown Halloween 24/7 playlist or smash pumpkin heads in Zombies Trick-or-Treat watch Finish Top 3 in Scream Deathmatch or successfully exfil in Hallow’s Eve Outbreak Magic Broom weapon charm Get 30 Multiplayer eliminations in Infected or eliminate Special or Elite enemies in Zombies Jack-O animated emblem Get 10 Melee Weapon kills in Multiplayer or earn Butcher medals in Zombies (5 rapid melee kills) Spiderweb reticle Open 5 Scare Packages in Multiplayer or Zombies Slash-O-Lantern sticker Get 50 Eliminations while using the Ghost perk in Multiplayer or kill enemies while cloaked in the Aether Shroud in Zombies Jack’s Revenge animated calling card Get 3 Multiplayer kills with dying 3 times or earn Carnage medals in Zombies (10 rapid kills) Keystone Capers arcade game Get 5 Multiplayer kills with fire damage or earn fire damage multi-kill medals in Zombies Molar weapon charm

That’s all there is to The Haunting event this time around. With nine challenges to complete across both titles, there’s plenty of new content up for grabs.

Advertisement

If that doesn’t fill your Halloween cravings, however, be sure to check out how to unlock all the latest Operator skins as well.