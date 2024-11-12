Why Black Ops 6 players shouldn’t waste Prestige Tokens on Season 1 Battle Pass weapons

Players only get so many Prestige Tokens in Black Ops 6, so thankfully, the Season 1 Battle Pass helps players save those permanent unlocks for more essential items.

BO6 marks the return of the classic Prestige system, meaning players get reset to level 1 after Prestiging. As a result, you have to unlock everything again, but for every Prestige, you get one token to unlock an item permanently.

For example, you can use the Token on the AS VAL; otherwise, it is unlocked at Level 55. However, a weapon with a Blueprint in the Battle Pass bypasses the unlock requirement.

Article continues after ad

Every BO6 weapon with a Blueprint in Season 1 Battle Pass

Dexerto

Here is the complete list of Season 1 Battle Pass weapons and which Page their Blueprint can be found.

Tanto .22 (Instant Reward)

(Instant Reward) ASG-89 (Page 1)

(Page 1) XMG (Page 2)

(Page 2) Baseball Bat (Page 4)

(Page 4) AK-74 (Page 4)

(Page 4) Goblin MK2 (Page 5)

(Page 5) Grekova (Page 6)

(Page 6) SVD (Page 8)

(Page 8) PP919 (Page 9)

(Page 9) Model L (Page 10)

(Page 10) GPR91 (Page 11)

(Page 11) AEK-973 (Page 13)

(Page 13) LW3A1 Frostline (Page 13)

Notable weapons on this list include the Model L, Grekhova, AK-74, Tanto .22, and SVD. The Model L is widely regarded as the best AR in BO6, thanks to maintaining a consistent four-shot skill well beyond 25 meters with little to no recoil.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, the Grekhova stands out as Multiplayer’s best sidearm because it has a blistering fast fire rate and doesn’t suffer from accuracy issues like fully automatic pistols in previous titles.

Article continues after ad

The Tanto.22 fires significantly slower than other SMG options but makes up for that deficiency with excellent damage, range, and recoil control. Historically, the Dragunov has been one of the worst weapons in CoD, but the SVD bucks that trend.

Sniping is relatively weak in BO6, but the SVD goes toe-to-toe with meta weapons because of its quick ADS time, large ammo capacity, and devastating one-shot-kill potential. These weapons would have warranted a Prestige Token, but that’s no longer an issue.

Article continues after ad

If you want to know what you should spend Prestige Tokens on instead, check out our list of the best items to unlock permanently.