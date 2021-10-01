How to unlock Hammer and Sickle in Warzone and Cold War

The Hammer and Sickle is the latest melee weapon to be added to Warzone and Cold War in Season 6, but how do you unlock it?

At the start of Warzone and Cold War Season 6, players will be able to unlock the Hammer and Sickle. Call of Duty players previously unlocked the Sai – a lethal martial arts-themed weapon that has proven incredibly popular. Carrying on this theme of deadly dual-wield weapons, Activision is giving players the chance to unlock the Hammer and Sickle.

This blend of deadly industrial and agricultural tools will make quick work of opponents in both Warzone and Cold War’s multiplayer modes. Whether you’re aiming to arm yourself with the Hammer and Sickle in Season 6 or just wish to know how to unlock it, then you’ll need to complete the following in-game challenge.

How to unlock the Hammer and Sickle in Warzone & Cold War

The Hammer and Sickle is unlocked by completing a melee-based challenge or by purchasing a new Store Bundle, which arrives during Warzone and Cold War’s Season 6 update. The official Call of Duty blog notes that the Hammer and Sickle will be available after The Haunting event.

“Following The Haunting, prepare to crush your enemies with the might of a Hammer and Sickle.” While we don’t know what the “melee-based challenge” entails, previous challenges have invariably involved killing two or more players rapidly using the combat knife in 15 different matches.

Whether the Hammer and Sickle will follow a similar pattern remains to be seen, but we’ll be updating this guide once we have more information. In the meantime, why not check out our Warzone loadout guides to help improve your KDA:

