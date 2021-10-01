 How to unlock Hammer and Sickle in Warzone and Cold War - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

How to unlock Hammer and Sickle in Warzone and Cold War

Published: 1/Oct/2021 10:24

by James Busby
Activision / Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War Warzone Warzone Season 6

The Hammer and Sickle is the latest melee weapon to be added to Warzone and Cold War in Season 6, but how do you unlock it? 

At the start of Warzone and Cold War Season 6, players will be able to unlock the Hammer and Sickle. Call of Duty players previously unlocked the Sai – a lethal martial arts-themed weapon that has proven incredibly popular. Carrying on this theme of deadly dual-wield weapons, Activision is giving players the chance to unlock the Hammer and Sickle. 

This blend of deadly industrial and agricultural tools will make quick work of opponents in both Warzone and Cold War’s multiplayer modes. Whether you’re aiming to arm yourself with the Hammer and Sickle in Season 6 or just wish to know how to unlock it, then you’ll need to complete the following in-game challenge. 

Advertisement

How to unlock the Hammer and Sickle in Warzone & Cold War

The Haunting Warzone
Activision / Treyarch
The Hammer and Sickle will be available after The Haunting event.

The Hammer and Sickle is unlocked by completing a melee-based challenge or by purchasing a new Store Bundle, which arrives during Warzone and Cold War’s Season 6 update. The official Call of Duty blog notes that the Hammer and Sickle will be available after The Haunting event

“Following The Haunting, prepare to crush your enemies with the might of a Hammer and Sickle.” While we don’t know what the “melee-based challenge” entails, previous challenges have invariably involved killing two or more players rapidly using the combat knife in 15 different matches

Whether the Hammer and Sickle will follow a similar pattern remains to be seen, but we’ll be updating this guide once we have more information. In the meantime, why not check out our Warzone loadout guides to help improve your KDA: 

Advertisement

C58 | Grau 5.56 | Kilo 141 | Krig 6 | CR-56 AMAX FFAR 1 | Mac 10 | MP5 | Kar98k | HDR | Best controller settings | Top 10 best class setups and loadouts | Highest-earning Warzone players

Advertisement
Advertisement