How to fix Black Op 6 Ghost Perk locked bug after Season 1 update

Black Ops 6 Season 1 and Warzone have finally arrived, bringing with them weapon upgrades, one key weapon removal, and an extremely frustrating bug that seems to be locking the Ghost Perk from players, despite their level.

As reported by multiple players on social media, the latest Black Ops 6 patch seems to have broken the Ghost Perk by locking it for multiple players who already meet the level 17 requirements. As such, you’re left exposed to enemy UAVs, Scoult Pulses, and Scorestreaks, which can naturally be deadly.

Unfortunately, Ghost is an extremely powerful Perk in Black Ops 6 and is essentially to many different powerful loadouts. Luckily, fans have discovered a temporary workaround until the next patch fixes the bug.

How to fix the Black Ops 6 Ghost Perk bug

Activision Ghost is an extremely useful Perk but has been locked for hundreds of players despite their level.

The best way to get around this bug is for players to duplicate a previous class that already has the Ghost Perk equipped. By doing this, you’ll be able to kickstart the game into unlocking the Perk, letting you use it in your fights.

To do this, follow the below steps:

Head to Weapons. Select Loadouts. Find an existing class with the Ghost Perk. Press Y (on Xbox) or Triangle (on PlayStation). Select Duplicate.

Once duplicated, you can paste it to another loadout slot and it should open up your Ghost Perk and allow you to use it. If you don’t have another class with this perk then unfortunately, you won’t be able to access it for the time being.

Thankfully, the issue has been logged into the Black Ops 6 Trello Board as “Ghost remains locked despite meeting requirements to unlock it” meaning it is certainly on the developer’s radar and should be fixed soon.

While waiting for the issue to unlock, be sure to check out the best Warzone loadouts or how to unlock every weapon in Black Ops 6. Alternatively, if you want to get the drop on the enemy, take a look at the best audio settings so you can hear their footsteps.