Warzone Season 6 The Haunting event: Date, Halloween theme, rewards

The Haunting Event is set to be the Halloween theme for Warzone and Black Ops Cold War’s Season 6. While the details are scarce, we have the date and rewards players can earn.

The Season 6 Roadmap, gave us a good read on what we could expect to come in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

Last Halloween we got The Haunting of Verdansk, which brought a spooky map, tons of seasonal modes, blueprints, and operators.

Players can expect close to the same thing this year but even scarier, here is everything we know so far about The Haunting.

The Haunting event release date

The Haunting event in Warzone and Cold War is set to begin on Tuesday, October 19. It is scheduled to run through November 2.

While there was no specific time given, players can expect Activision to follow in the footsteps of past events. This would mean it will go live at 10AM PT. We will update this when a confirmed time is given.

The Haunting event rewards and expectations

So far it has been confirmed that players can earn a weapon while completing challenges during The Haunting. Season 6’s new SMG, the LAPA can be earned by completing a series of challenges.

There could be more rewards to explore, but those have yet to be revealed.

While nothing specific was revealed about the challenges, players can expect it to be very similar to unlocking the Sai from the Numbers Event.

Warzone fans have been asking for the return of last year’s LTM which turned Verdansk into nighttime creating tons of chaos. On top of this, players can expect a lot of spooky-themed bundles to hit the store later in Season 6.

However, that has not been confirmed by Activision. They said to check back on October 18, for more intel, so make sure you tune in then for an update. In the meantime stay up to date on all things Call of Duty.