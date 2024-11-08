How to unlock Krig C in Black Ops 6 & Warzone

The Season 1 update is bringing a host of new weapons to both Black Ops 6 and Warzone, including the Krig C Assault Rifle that fans will remember from BOCW.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 1 is set to deliver a ton of content to both games. Multiplayer is getting a selection of new modes like Ransack, while BR is receiving the brand-new Area 99 map inspired by Nuketown.

But arguably the biggest addition is the new guns, so here’s how to unlock the Krig C Assault Rifle in both games.

Article continues after ad

How to get Krig C in Warzone & BO6

You can unlock the new Krig C by completing Page 6 of the Season 1 Battle Pass, after it goes live on November 14. The Battle Pass is changing from a tac-map to pages with this update, but you still need to use Tokens to unlock the four smaller rewards on the page before claiming the weapon as the HVT.

If you’re a player who doesn’t usually purchase the BP, don’t worry, new guns always free unlocks. So, you can claim the latest meta weapons without spending any money.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Activision

It can take a while to earn enough Tokens to level up the Battle Pass in Call of Duty, so if you’re wondering whether the Krig C is worth the grind, here’s how the devs describe the rifle in the official blog:

“For a hard-hitting, versatile Assault Rifle that performs well across multiple ranges, look no further than the Krig C. The weapon inflicts moderate damage across the whole body with a four-shot elimination within its effective range.”

Article continues after ad

The only downside is that the recoil can get “shakier through sustained fire,” so it’s recommended that use attachments to keep it under control.

Back in Black Ops Cold War, the original Krig 6 dominated both multiplayer and Warzone, so don’t be surprised to see it do the same again in Season 1.

New weapons aren’t the only additions coming in the update, so be sure to check out all of the Zombies content in Season 1 and how Urzikstan is being adapted.

Article continues after ad