Best Kilo 141 loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare

Modern Warfare and Warzone are two very different experiences, so you'll need different weapon attachments depending on which you're playing. Here, we break down your best options when using the Kilo 141 Assault Rifle.

Modern Warfare's Gunsmith has been widely acclaimed, offering unprecedented weapon customization for a Call of Duty game. However, with so many options come a number of difficult choices.

To make the choices simpler for you, we've chosen one loadout for Warzone and one for Modern Warfare. You don't have to stick to these rigidly, but they should provide a useful starting point and give you an idea of what the Kilo's best attachments are.

Best Kilo 141 loadout Warzone for Warzone

First up is our recommended loadout for Warzone. Given the size of the Verdansk map, this class focuses on recoil control and utilizes the Kilo's fairly high fire rate and damage output.

The most important attachment here is the Singuard Arms 19.8" Prowler barrel. While the user's ADS and movement speed will be moderately reduced, the boosts to damage range and recoil control make it more than worthwhile.

Similarly, the Ranger Foregrip and G.I. Mini Reflex will enhance your accuracy, with the latter being the best sight in the game thanks to its viability at all ranges. The FORGE TAC Ultralight means you can strafe far faster while ADS, making you a much harder target for your enemies.

Finally, the 60 Round Mags offer the ability to take down multiple enemies at once, without slowing the weapon down in the same the 100-round drum does.

You'll notice there's no room for a suppressor in this class. If you're wary of enemies coming for your red dot after using an un-silenced gun, we'd recommend swapping one out for the stock.

Best Kilo 141 class for Modern Warfare

Unlike our Warzone loadout, this Modern Warfare one is more geared to more regular, faster engagements. Hence, the focus is more on ADS and recovery time, rather than straight-up damage range.

As you can see, the 19.8" barrel has been swapped out for the 16.6" SOCOM. This shorter barrel still slows ADS and mobility, but nowhere near as much as it's heavier alternative.

The G.I. Mini Reflex still remains as it is probably the most versatile and useful sight in the game. However, the Ranger Foregrip has been done away with for the Merc Foregrip, in order to compensate for some of the accuracy lost in the barrel change.

Both the stock and rear grip are now geared towards speeding up ADS time, so you can get your sights up and have a fighting chance in any engagement. Similarly, you're less likely to need 60 round mags in a standard public match, and the gun's default reload is fairly prompt, so Sleight of Hand is not essential.

This class is most geared towards mid-range gunfights, but maximizes the Kilo's versatility to give you the best chance at both close and longer range engagements too.

That rounds off our list of the best Kilo 141 loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare! Do you agree? Tweet us your lists @DexertoIntel to let us know what attachments you'd change.