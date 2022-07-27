All weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update

Andrew Highton . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

The Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update wants players to be tactful with their loadouts thanks to an array of buffs and nerfs that will shake up the game’s meta.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 has been one of the stronger ones in recent memory as the game has been bolstered by a stellar new map and some cool new features.

One of the most controversial aspects of this season, and others in the past, has been the subject of the game’s meta. Whilst it’s true that it’s ever-changing thanks to weekly updates, some are just more dominant than others.

Warzone Season 4 has seen the NZ-41 absolutely dominate along with the Marco 5 SMG. Truth be told, only a handful of weapons have been in most players’ loadouts, but that is all set to change thanks to the new buffs and nerfs for Warzone Season 4 Reloaded.

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded buffs and nerfs

In their Warzone Season 4 Reloaded blog post discussing the game’s guns, Raven said: “The current health of the Long-Range Assault Rifle category is not where we’d like it to be, as it stands, the best performing builds are ones that result in the least amount of recoil.”

So expect a lot of your favorites to be more difficult to control over distance, but potentially welcome back old flames like the AMAX, Kilo, and M13.

Assault Rifle Charlie (VG)

CGC 30″ XL Vertical Recoil control decreased to 20%, down from 28% Horizontal Recoil control decreased to 20%, down from 28%

CGC 27″ 2B Horizontal Recoil control decreased to 25%, down from 35%

8mm Klauser 40 Round Mags Vertical Recoil control decreased to 11%, down from 16% Horizontal Recoil control decreased to 11%, down from 16%

Chariot WR Recoil Control decreased to 12%, down from 14%

Hardscope The recoil control that Hardscape provides the BAR has been decreased.



Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)

VDD 760MM 05B Horizontal Recoil control decreased to 30%, from 40%

Krausnick 620mm Precision Horizontal Recoil control decreased to 30%, from 40%



Cooper Carbine (VG)

9mm 60 Round Drums Horizontal Recoil control decreased to 11%, down from 29.5%



Assault Rifle Bravo (VG)

.303 British 36 Round Mags Muzzle Velocity increased to -10%, up from -20%



NZ-41 (VG)

Sustained Recoil Control decreased

Max Damage range decreased to 33.5 meters, down from 35.6 meters.

Min Damage decreased to 30, down from 34

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.27, down from 1.3

Nikita AVT (VG)

Movement Speed Scale increased to 0.87, up from 0.86

ADS Movement Speed Scale increased to 1.22, up from 1.2

Empress 613mm FA Movement Speed increased to -2.5%, up from -3% ADS Time Penalty decreased to -6%, down from -8% Recoil Control increased to 11%, up from 10% Sprint to Fire Penalty decreased to -4.5%, down from -5%

6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drums Damage Range decreased to -6%, down from -4% Muzzle Velocity decreased to -10%, down from -6% Recoil Control increased to 2.5%, up from 2% Hipfire accuracy increased to 4.5%, up from 4%



KG M40 (VG)

Max Damage Range decreased to 30.5 meters, down from 33 meters

Min Damage decreased to 25, down from 26

Headshot Locational Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.46, down from 1.5

Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded Horizontal Recoil control decreased to 20%, down from 35%

.30-06 60 Round Drums Recoil Control Penalty decreased to -35%, down from -40%



CR-56 AMAX (MW)

Headshot Locational Damage Multiplier increased to 1.6, up from 1.56

Min Damage increased to 28, up from 24

Kilo 141 (MW)

Mid Damage step removed.

Min Damage increased to 23, up from 18

FARA 83 (BOCW)

Max Damage Range increased to 28 meters, up from 25.4 meters

Krig 6 (BOCW)

Mid Damage increased to 26, up from 25

Headshot Locational Damage Multiplier increased to 1.55, up from 1.5

M13 (MW)

Neck Locational Damage Multiplier increased to 1.3, up from 1.01

Volkssturmgewehr (VG)

Headshot Locational Damage Multiplier increased to 1.61, up from 1.55

7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags Capacity increased to 45, up from 40 Damage Penalty Removed Damage Range now decreased by 15% Rate of Fire increased to 7.5%, up from 6.7% Recoil Control decreased to 20%, down from 40%

7.62 Gorenko 30 Round Mags Damage Penalty Removed Damage Range now decreased by 15% Rate of Fire increased to 7.5%, up from 6.7% Recoil control decreased to 20%, down from 40%

.30 Russian Short 45 Round Drums Muzzle velocity increased to 25%, up from 10% Damage Bonus increased to 11%, up from 10% Vertical Recoil Penalty decreased to -26%, down from -30%



» Submachine Guns «

Armaguerra 43 (VG)

Botti 570mm Precisione Headshot Locational Damage Scalar decreased to 1.14, down from 1.2



H4 Blixen (VG)

Headshot Locational Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.46, down from 1.5

Min Damage decreased to 27, down from 28

Movement Speed scale decreased to 0.9, down from 0.91

Jonsson 9” RMK Min Damage decreased to 28, down from 30

7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags Headshot Locational Damage Scalar decreased to 1.1, down from 1.18



Marco 5 (VG)

Max Damage decreased to 34, down from 36

Mid Damage decreased to 30, down from 32

Neck Locational Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.25, down from 1.5

Perfetto Lesto 355mm Locational Damage Multipliers have been removed.



UGR (BOCW)

Upper Extremities Locational Damage multiplier increased to 1, up from 0.9

Max Damage increased to 39, up from 38

Max Damage Range increased to 11.45 meters, up from 10.8 meters

Mid Damage Range increased to 17.17 meters, up from 15.26 meters

Submachine Gun Delta (MW)

Min Damage increased to 28, up from 26

Neck Locational Damage Multiplier increased to 1.42, up from 1.01

Submachine Gun Alpha (BOCW)

Max Damage Range increased to 10 meters, up from 7.6 meters

Neck Locational Damage Multiplier increased to 1.2, up from 1.01

» Shotguns «

The following shotguns Max Pellet Damage have been increased by 26%

.410 Ironhide (BOCW)

Einhorn Revolving (VG)

Double Barrel (VG)

Combat Shotgun (VG)

Shotgun Charlie (MW)

Model 680 (MW)

VLK Rogue (MW)

Hauer 77 (BOCW)

Shotgun Bravo (BOCW)

Max Pellet Damage increased to 25, up from 24

Gracey Auto (VG)

Max Pellet Damage increased to 25, up from 24

Mid 1 Pellet Damage increased to 20, up from 18

Mid 2 Pellet Damage increased to 18, up from 14

Min Pellet Damage increased to 14, up from 8.

Shotgun Delta (MW)

Max Pellet Damage increased to 25, up from 24

Min Pellet Damage increased to 14, up from 12.

Streetsweeper (BOCW)

Min Pellet Damage increased to 10, up from 9.

» Sniper Rifles «

Kar98k (VG)

ADS Transition in Time decreased to 405ms, down from 430ms

ADS Transition out Time decreased to 380ms, down from 390ms

VDD RE02K ADS Time Bonus increased by 13%, up from 12%

6.5mm Sakura 5 Round Mags Damage Penalty Removed ADS Time Penalty decreased to -3%, down from -4%



3-Line Rifle (VG)

Max Damage Decreased to 109, down from 115

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.2, up from 1.1

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.1, up from 1.06

Lower Extremities Damage Multiplier increased to 1, up from 0.9

Medium Telescopic Sight ADS Idle Sway decreased by 50%

Type 99 10.0x Telescopic ADS Idle Sway decreased by 50%

Type 97 5x Telescopic ADS Idle Sway decreased by 50%



Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (VG)

ADS Transition in Time decreased to 520ms, down from 600ms

ADS Transition out Time decreased to 410ms, down from 460ms

» Marksman Rifles «

M1 Garand (VG)

Lower Extremities Damage Multiplier increased to 1, up from 0.8

Cooper 21” Shrouded Muzzle Velocity increased to 35%, up from 30%

.303 British 12 Round Clips Muzzle Velocity penalty decreased to -10%, down from -20% Damage Penalty Removed Damage Range penalty increased to -30%, up from -20% Rate of Fire bonus decreased to 17.5%, down from 34.5%

.30-06 20 Round Drums Movement Speed penalty increased to -2.5%, up from -2%



R1 Shadowhunter (BOCW)

Bolt Accuracy increased by 50%

Crossbow (MW)

Bolt Accuracy increased by 35%

» Light Machine Guns «

Whitely (VG)

28” Gracey Mk.9 Horizontal Recoil Control increased to 22% , up from 20%

26” Gracey Rapid Rate of Fire Bonus decreased by 35% Max Damage increased to 26, up from 21 Min Damage increased to 20, up from 17 Muzzle Velocity Penalty decreased to -10%, down from -16% Horizontal Recoil Penalty decreased to -22%, down from -30%

.50 BMG 150 Round Boxes Recoil Control Penalty decreased to -22%, down from -25% View Center Scaler increased to 0.82, up from 0.77

.303 British 45 Round Mags Rate of Fire bonus decreased to 4%, down from 5% Horizontal Recoil control increased to 30%, up from 28% Vertical Recoil control increased to 26%, up from 22%

CGC R2 Padded Initial Recoil Penalty decreased to -2%, down from -3% Sustained Recoil Bonus increased to 4%, up from 3%



UGM-8 (VG)

Romauld 560mm DA Neck Locational Damage Multiplier increased to 1.6, up from 1.3 Horizontal Recoil Control now increased by 10%



» Tactical Rifles «

CARV.2 (BOCW)

Max Damage Range increased to 33 meters, up from 30.5 meters

M16 (BOCW)

Max Damage increased to 42, up from 40

Neck Locational Damage Multiplier increased to 1.21, up from 1.1

» Pistols «

Pistol Melee Lunge Distance decreased to 1.52 meters, down from 1.83 meters.

Handgun Echo (MW)

Max Damage increased to 91, up from 70

Mid Damage increased to 65, up from 49

Min Damage increased to 55, up from 45

RATT (VG)

Mid Damage Increased to 28, up from 26

Empress 129mm B03TT Rate of Fire Penalty decreased to -29%, down from -38%

7.62 Gorenko 14 Round Mags Muzzle Velocity Penalty decreased to -10%, down from -20% Damage Range Penalty decreased to -10%, down from -20%

.45 ACP 12 Round Mags Locational Damage Penalty Removed



ATTACHMENTS

» Muzzles «

Recoil Booster

Vertical Recoil Control now decreased by 1.5%

Fun fact, the recoil booster was previously only boosting horizontal recoil.

» Under Barrels «

Bayonet (VG)

Movement Speed now increased by 1%

Carver Foregrip

Vertical Recoil control decreased to 7%, down from 9%

M1930 Strife Angled