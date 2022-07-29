Warzone players are loving the Kilo buff in Season 4 Reloaded

Philip Trahan . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

With Call of Duty Warzone’s recent Season 4 Reloaded update, Raven Software buffed the Kilo 141 Assault Rifle and fans are celebrating its new power.

Call of Duty Warzone’s Season 4 Reloaded update brought a lot of buffs and nerfs along with it, including nerfs to guns like the NZ41 and the KG M40.

However, to the delight of many players, the Kilo 141 AR received some slight buffs involving a minimum damage increase from 18 to 23 and the removal of the mid damage step.

Now, the community is celebrating the new and improved Kilo, with some even claiming the gun is “meta again.”

Warzone players love the new Kilo buff

Thanks to a post from JettFealers on the Call of Duty Warzone subreddit, the community was able to come together and discuss the new changes to the Kilo 141.

“Was using Kilo all night last night on rebirth. It was shredding… As long as you realize its strengths and weaknesses, the Kilo is for sure back on the menu,” said one excited player.

Many noted that the gun feels particularly nice to play on Rebirth — specifically, the new Rebirth of the Dead mode added in Season 4 Reloaded.

While the Kilo 141 AR was never really a bad weapon to use in Warzone, it’s been a bit since the gun was truly considered “meta” by the community.

However, now players like ThrowAwayCake420 declared the Modern Warfare gun is finally “meta again.”

While some players may not think a bump of 18 to 23 damage is a lot, it ends up making quite the difference in Warzone.

The damage increase compounded with the removal of the mid damage step means the Kilo does much more damage at further range.

It remains to be seen just how meta-affecting the Kilo 141 will be as the season progresses, but for now, players seem to absolutely love this trust AR.