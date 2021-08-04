Warzone next-gen update for PS5, Xbox Series X: Performance upgrades, release date, more

Console Warzone fans have been desperate to find out when Activision will eventually release their next-gen update. However, one eagle-eyed fan has discovered a clue as to when the long-awaited update could go live.

Warzone still doesn’t have a next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series. In fact, these systems still run the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. This means those playing on newer consoles still don’t have access to customizable options like a FOV slider, SSD, and higher HZ support.

As you’d expect, this can put you at a significant disadvantage when playing crossplay against PC users. However, one Warzone player has now found a clue as to when the game’s next-gen update will be releasing and it could be much sooner than expected.

Warzone’s next-gen update release date

While it was previously speculated that Warzone’s next-gen update would be released alongside Call of Duty Vanguard, it appears that this is no longer the case. Twitter user @BreadisModding found that Raven Software had displayed the following in one of their URLs: “call-of-duty-bocw-warzone-season-five-patch-notes-next-gen-launch.”

Following the URL takes you to an empty landing page with an error message, which suggests that developers are getting ready for the next-gen announcement. Whether this update will launch on August 12, alongside the Season 5 update remains to be determined.

Like most leaks and rumors, the release window should be taken with a grain of salt. Despite this, it’s certainly encouraging news for those playing on Xbox Series and PS5 consoles.

What’s included in Warzone’s next-gen update

We don’t have any official details on Warzone next-gen update, but it has been speculated that a FOV slider, SSD loading, higher HZ support, and numerous graphics options could be part of the update.

Console players have wanted more customization options when it comes to Warzone, but many of these options were made impossible due to the limited power of previous-gen consoles.

However, the added power from the Xbox Series and PS5 will likely make implementing these highly requested features possible. This is particularly important for console players looking to bridge the gap between their PC competitors.

We’ll be sure to update this article with further information as soon as we hear more.